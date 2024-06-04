FTWD
Invesco FTSE All-World UCITS ETF Dist
Whether you’re saving for retirement, looking to pay off your mortgage or any other future goal, investing in equities has been one of the most successful ways of generating long-term growth. However, equities can go down as well as up. That’s where diversification comes in. Spreading your money across many securities can help smooth the ups and downs compared to investing in single stocks. The question is, how do you invest in different types of companies in different parts of the world, simply and cheaply? Investing in our Invesco FTSE All-World UCITS ETF provides instant access to:
With the world such a vast place, how and where do you begin to invest? With our low-cost FTSE All-World UCITS ETF, gaining exposure to the world couldn’t be simpler.
It’s a big world out there - so how and where do you begin to invest? It’s an important decision for you now, and for the future.
Our Invesco FTSE All-World UCITS ETF offers you exposure to the stocks of over 4,000 companies, across 49 developed and emerging countries, in one simple low-cost ETF.
Get on board and see how far your investment could travel.
Whatever your financial objectives are, your personal circumstances will help determine how much you invest, for how long, and how much risk you’re willing to take. Equities aren’t suitable for everyone, but they’ve helped many investors like you reach their financial objectives.
That’s important when you’re saving for the future. However, it’s essential to understand there are no guarantees, equities can go down as well as up. That’s where diversification comes in.
Diversification means spreading your investment around. For instance, investing in different types of companies, and in different countries.
Our ETF will be taking in companies from 49 countries, spanning Europe, North America, Asia, South America, Australia and South Africa.
Look to your left and you’ll see some of the world’s most developed countries, home to big household names that have been growing steadily for decades - as well as up-and-comers in new and exciting industries.
On your right there are rapidly growing emerging markets. You’ll see younger companies that you may not have heard of - but are quickly becoming market leaders due to opportunities in their bustling economies. You don’t have to choose between developed and emerging markets. With our ETF, we give you the best of both worlds.
Investing for the long term shouldn’t cost you the earth. After all, it’s your money you’re investing. You should be able to keep as much of it as possible.
With the Invesco FTSE All-World UCITS ETF, gaining exposure to the world couldn’t be easier - or more cost efficient. For investment advice, speak to your financial adviser.
A strategy that aims to reduce risk by combining different types of investments, such as equities. Equities are the stocks and shares of publicly traded companies.
The Invesco FTSE All-World UCITS ETF invests in the physical securities of the FTSE All-World Index. This is known as physical replication.
The ETF holds a sample of securities from the index that are expected to perform similarly to the actual index, known as sampling. The objective of sampling is to replicate the index performance as closely as possible while reducing the costs that would normally be incurred when holding all the securities in the index (full replication).
Including emerging markets can give you exposure to companies that stand to benefit from high growth opportunities. With developed markets your exposure is in more established companies, which tend to have steadier growth patterns. By combining, you’re investing in the best of both worlds. However, there is a higher degree of risk than for an ETF that invests only in developed markets.
Accumulating – a fund reinvests income received back into the fund, no income is distributed to investors.
Income – Income generated from investments made by the fund is paid out to investors on a pre-determined basis, for example quarterly.
An investor can look to reduce the impact of currency fluctuations on investment performance by investing in currency hedged versions of a particular fund.
Exposure offered? – Both offer diversified exposure to main asset classes.
Regulated product? – Yes, typically UCITS funds.
How do you buy them? – ETFs can be bought via a stockbroker or trading platform, whereas mutual funds must be bought directly from the fund management company.
Where can you buy them? – ETFs can be bought at any time during the day, when the exchange is open, whereas mutual funds are once per day.
How often are they priced? – – ETFs are priced throughout the day, compared to mutual funds which are priced once per day.
How transparent are they? – ETFs are highly transparent, with holdings posted on a provider’s website daily, whereas it varies with mutual funds.
Low cost of ownership – ETFs tend to be cheaper than most other funds.
Ease of trading – ETFs can be traded on a stock exchange at any time, when open. May be an attractive feature for investors who are looking for more flexibility around when to buy and sell an investment.
Transparency – ETFs are very transparent and usually disclose their full list of holdings daily on the ETF provider’s website.
Tracking differences: ETFs may not track an index perfectly. The difference between the fund return and the index return is called ‘tracking difference’.
Capital risk: Like any investment product, the value of an ETF may go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount invested.
The key to achieving your financial goals is financial education. Learn more about investing in ETFs.
Please help us get you to the page you requested by following the steps below.