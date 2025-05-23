Alan L. Smith

Alan Smith has served as Senior Managing Director and Chief Human Resources Officer since March 2024. In this role, Mr. Smith is responsible for all human resources services and activities for employees worldwide.

Before joining Invesco, Mr. Smith served as the Chief Human Resources Officer for Corebridge Financial, a subsidiary of AIG, from 2020 to February 2024. In that role, he was responsible for planning, developing, and implementing people strategy and programs, including diversity and inclusion, compensation, and incentive plans, recruiting and retention, performance management, professional development and employee relations. Before joining AIG in 2020, Mr. Smith held HR leadership positions with Whittle Management, Inc., a global start-up company focused on transforming K-12 education, and TE Connectivity, a global electronics company. Earlier in his career, he worked with Pfizer, Inc., Aon Corporation, Bank of America, and John Hancock Life Insurance Company. He serves on the board of Cornerstone Family Programs and is a member of the Morris School District Board of Education.

Mr. Smith earned an Executive M.B.A. from Columbia University and a B.A. in government from Wesleyan University.