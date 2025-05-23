Douglas J. Sharp

Douglas Sharp has served as Senior Managing Director and Head of the Americas and EMEA since 2023. Previously, Mr. Sharp served as Senior Managing Director and head of EMEA from 2019 to 2023. Mr. Sharp joined Invesco in 2008 and has served in multiple leadership roles across the company, including his previous role as the Head of EMEA Retail. Prior to that, Mr. Sharp ran Invesco's cross-border retail business and served as head of strategy and business planning and as chief administrative officer for Invesco's U.S. institutional business.

Before joining Invesco, Mr. Sharp was with the strategy consulting firm McKinsey & Company, where he served clients in the financial services, energy and logistics sectors.

Mr. Sharp is active within the U.K. financial services industry and is a member of the Investment Association Advisory Board, TheCityUK Advisory Council, the Investment Company Institute global steering committee and The Diversity Project.

Mr. Sharp earned an M.B.A. from the Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth College, a master’s degree in accounting from Georgia State University and a B.A. in economics from McGill University.