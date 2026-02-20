Laura Lee is Chief of Staff and Strategy Execution at Invesco. In this role, she is responsible for developing and managing the strategic agenda for the Executive Leadership team, facilitating execution across our global firm, and helping drive progress and alignment on crucial initiatives. Ms. Lee is also responsible for bringing together an enterprise-wide view of priorities and outcomes for our key Invesco stakeholders.

Ms. Lee joined Invesco in 2023. Prior to joining the firm, she was a partner at McKinsey & Company, serving clients across industries on strategy and transformation.

Ms. Lee earned a BA degree in economics from the University of Virginia and an MBA from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.