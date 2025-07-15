Wim Vandenhoeck is Co-Head of Emerging Markets Debt and a Senior Portfolio Manager at Invesco. In this role, he is responsible for co-leading the global team of emerging market specialists across hard and local currency investments in sovereigns and corporates. Additionally, Mr. Vandenhoeck is Co-Portfolio Manager on the Emerging Markets Local Bond, Emerging Market Flexible Bond, Emerging Market Bond, and Emerging Market Corporate Bond strategies.

Mr. Vandenhoeck joined Invesco when the firm combined with OppenheimerFunds in 2019. Prior to joining OppenheimerFunds in 2015, he was a partner at APQ Partners LLP, an emerging markets investment advisor based out of London. Prior to that, Mr. Vandenhoeck was an asset manager at GLG Partners LP in London, where he focused on emerging market fixed income strategies. Before that, he was a partner at Six Seasons Global Asset Management LLC, Aravali Partners LLC, and Havell Capital Management LLC, all in New York, mainly managing fixed income macro strategies, mostly with a focus on emerging markets. Earlier in his career, he held positions at Bank Brussels Lambert and Paribas Bank.

Mr. Vandenhoeck earned a BA degree from Katholiek Universiteit Leuven and an MBA from Cornell University.