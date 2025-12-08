Article

Invesco Global Equity Income Trust plc: Preparing for what’s next

8 December 2025
Joe Dowling
Joe Dowling
Fund Manager
Metal globe sculpture in front of modern skyscrapers under a clear sky.

So far this year we have seen one of the strongest periods for momentum on record. This presents risks, and we are proceeding with caution. The good news is that this environment also presents lots of good opportunities for us to take advantage of as we prepare the portfolio for what’s next.

What is momentum?

Stocks that are rising faster than the overall market are said to have momentum. Momentum investors believe that stocks that have outperformed recently will continue to outperform in the near term.

Today, such stocks include any companies that are deemed to be an “AI winner,” US banks, and European defence and global aerospace companies.

Investors are focused on momentum

To us, it feels like company earnings and stock price momentum are some of the only things that matter to broad swathes of the market. Well over half of the market’s trading volume is now done by investors who are momentum focused with shorter time horizons.

Other attributes such as valuation (whether stocks are “expensive” or “inexpensive” based on how much a company earns) and quality (stocks that rank highly on measures of financial strength and stability) are very much secondary.

Preparing for what’s next

The most important momentum debate today, in our minds, is whether we are in an AI-driven bubble. Many exceptionally smart participants are weighing in on both sides of the debate. Unfortunately, it is almost impossible to predict when the momentum might shift away from AI stocks, but we believe it pays to be prepared. As such, we are preparing the portfolio for a wide range of potential outcomes, as discussed in the below portfolio stock examples.

  • ASML shares reached an almost decade low price-to-earnings ratio - a simple way to see how expensive a company’s stock is compared to the money it makes - earlier this summer (meaning that the stock was inexpensive compared to the company’s earnings). We used this opportunity to build a large position in what is, in our view, an exceptional company. In the space of a few weeks, the market has gone from fretting about demand for ASML’s tools to once again perceiving ASML as an “AI winner.” We were delighted to be able to make ASML a material position at what we see as an attractive valuation. 
  • London Stock Exchange (LSEG) has seen its price-to-earnings ratio fall dramatically as the market has chosen to view it as a company that will be disrupted by AI. But we believe it’s more likely that LSEG’s valuable datasets and deep connections will prevent this kind of disruption. In fact, LSEG could well benefit from their partnership with Microsoft as they work to innovate faster and accelerate revenues. Additionally, LSEG’s earnings have continued to compound (meaning they’re generating returns not only on the original amount but also the previous returns that have already accumulated) nicely. 
  • UMG saw its price-to-earnings ratio fall as the market became fretful about AI musicians disrupting listening habits. But we believe it’s more likely that consumers will continue to want to connect with human musicians rather than shifting substantially to AI. 
  • New holding Elis fits more into the “neglected” category because it isn’t in an exciting corner of the market. Elis is involved in laundry - specialising in the rental, cleaning, and maintenance of textiles and workwear. Elis pays a healthy dividend yield and we think it is safe to say that Elis is unlikely to get disrupted by AI. This is a business that to date has managed to efficiently lower costs and increased profit margins with scale. We were happy to buy this stock at what is, in our view, an attractive valuation. 
  • Rolls Royce continues to go from strength to strength as the market appreciates the quality of the civil aero franchise and the potential for continued profitable growth there. There is continued potential for high and continued long-term earnings growth thanks to its exposure to rapidly growing European defence spending and nuclear small module reactors (involved in meeting power needs for AI). 
  • Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME). We sold the remainder of our holding in this stock to fund what we see as more attractive opportunities elsewhere. We like CME’s business and will continue to monitor the stock. 
  • Analog Devices (ADI). We think ADI is a great company with innovative products and exceptional profit margins. However we sold the remainder of our holding to fund what we view as more compelling opportunities elsewhere in the sector attractive opportunities elsewhere. 

Introducing Invesco Global Equity Income Trust plc

The Invesco Global Equity Income Investment Trust plc aims to provide an attractive level of predictable income and capital appreciation over the long term, predominately through investment in a diversified portfolio of equities worldwide. 

Learn more

Related insights

  • Performance summary

    Invesco Global Equity Income Trust plc Cumulative Performance (% growth) 

     

    3m

    6m

    1y

    		 3y

    5y
    Share Price

    3.73

    14.63

    29.66

    91.41

    137.86
    Net Asset Value

    3.65

    13.23

    15.22

    71.91

    126.82
    MSCI World Index 

    9.19

    14.65

    16.82

    57.01

    88.26

    Source: Invesco, as at 30 September 2025. Past performance does not predict future returns. The MSCI World index is shown for performance comparison purposes only. The Fund does not track the index.

    Invesco Global Equity Income Trust plc standardised rolling 12-month performance (% growth)

     

    30.09.20

    30.09.21

    30.09.21

    30.09.22

    30.09.22

    30.09.23

    30.09.23

    30.09.24

    30.09.24

    30.09.25

    Ordinary Share Price

    32.9

    -6.5

    17.7

    25.4

    29.7

    Net Asset Value

    33.7

    -1.4

    23.1

    21.2

    15.2

    MSCI World Index (£) Total Return

    23.5

    -2.9

    11.5

    20.5

    16.8

    Source: Invesco, as at 30 September 2025. Past performance does not predict future returns. This information is updated on a calendar quarterly basis. Up-to-date information is available on our website www.invesco.com/uk Ordinary share price performance figures have been calculated using daily closing prices with dividends reinvested. NAV performance figures have been calculated using daily NAV with dividends reinvested. The NAV used includes current period revenue and values debt at fair. The MSCI World Index (£) Total Return performance shown is total return (net of withholding tax). All performance figures are in sterling as at 30 September 2025 except where otherwise stated. Source: Morningstar.

    Standardised rolling 12-month performance (% growth) for stocks mentioned in the article

     

    30.11.20

    30.11.21

    30.11.21

    30.11.22

    30.11.22

    30.11.23

    30.11.23

    30.11.24

    30.11.24

    30.11.25

    ASML

    84.15

    -17.78

    12.04

    2.54

    46.20

    London Stock Exchange (LSEG)

    -18.98

    28.46

    9.48

    28.18

    -19.94

    Elis

    -3.49

    -6.20

    44.83

    6.84

    36.83

    Rolls Royce

    15.89

    -25.78

    195.64

    107.81

    93.60

    Chicago Mercantile (CME)

    30.92

    -8.19

    23.03

    13.22

    18.75

    Analog Devices (ADI)

    32.74

    7.84

    2.85

    20.03

    18.98

    UMG

    -

    -7.92

    10.27

    -7.64

    4.21

    Source: Bloomberg. Past performance is not a guide to future returns. Ordinary share price performance figures have been calculated using daily closing prices with dividends reinvested. NAV performance figures have been calculated using daily NAV with dividends reinvested. The NAV used includes current period revenue and values debt at fair. All performance figures are in sterling as at 30 November 2025 except where otherwise stated.

    Investment risks

    The value of investments and any income will fluctuate (this may partly be the result of exchange rate fluctuations) and investors may not get back the full amount invested. 

    The use of borrowings may increase the volatility of the NAV and may reduce returns when asset values fall. 

    The Invesco Global Equity Income Trust plc uses derivatives for efficient portfolio management which may result in increased volatility in the NAV. 

    The Invesco Global Equity Income Trust plc invests in emerging and developing markets, where difficulties in relation to market liquidity, dealing, settlement and custody problems could arise. 

    Important Information

    Data as at 31.10.25, unless otherwise stated.  

    If investors are unsure whether this product is suitable for them, they should seek advice from a financial advisor. 

    For more information on our products, please refer to the relevant Key Information Document (KID), Alternative Investment Fund Managers Directive document (AIFMD), and the latest Annual or Half-Yearly Financial Reports. This information is available using the contact details shown.

    Further details of the Company’s Investment Policy and Risk and Investment Limits can be found in the Report of the Directors contained within the Company’s Annual Financial Report.

    This is marketing material and not financial advice. It is not intended as a recommendation to buy or sell any particular asset class, security or strategy. Regulatory requirements that require impartiality of investment/investment strategy recommendations are therefore not applicable nor are any prohibitions to trade before publication. Views and opinions are based on current market conditions and are subject to change. 