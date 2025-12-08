So far this year we have seen one of the strongest periods for momentum on record. This presents risks, and we are proceeding with caution. The good news is that this environment also presents lots of good opportunities for us to take advantage of as we prepare the portfolio for what’s next.

What is momentum?

Stocks that are rising faster than the overall market are said to have momentum. Momentum investors believe that stocks that have outperformed recently will continue to outperform in the near term.

Today, such stocks include any companies that are deemed to be an “AI winner,” US banks, and European defence and global aerospace companies.

Investors are focused on momentum

To us, it feels like company earnings and stock price momentum are some of the only things that matter to broad swathes of the market. Well over half of the market’s trading volume is now done by investors who are momentum focused with shorter time horizons.

Other attributes such as valuation (whether stocks are “expensive” or “inexpensive” based on how much a company earns) and quality (stocks that rank highly on measures of financial strength and stability) are very much secondary.

Preparing for what’s next

The most important momentum debate today, in our minds, is whether we are in an AI-driven bubble. Many exceptionally smart participants are weighing in on both sides of the debate. Unfortunately, it is almost impossible to predict when the momentum might shift away from AI stocks, but we believe it pays to be prepared. As such, we are preparing the portfolio for a wide range of potential outcomes, as discussed in the below portfolio stock examples.