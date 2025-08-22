What is the value of high yield bonds?

Understanding corporate bonds

Corporate bonds are loans made to corporations in the US, the UK, and beyond. This asset class is often referred to as corporate credit. Issuers entities issuing such bonds range from those deemed, by independent ratings agencies, to have a lower risk of not paying the borrowing back classified as ‘investment-grade’ bonds, to higher-risk issuers. These higher-risk bonds, traditionally called ‘junk’ bonds, are more commonly known as high-yield bonds. Higher risk issuers must offer higher interest rates to compensate for the increased likelihood of default compared to investment-grade issuers.

In terms of ratings, the company must be rated at 'BBB' or higher by rating agency Standard and Poor's or 'BAA’ or higher by Moody's to be considered investment-grade, with most government bonds boasting multiple ‘A’ ratings. By contrast, anything rated below those ratings falls into the high-yield category, which includes bonds rated as low as C or CC. Crucially, the high-yield credit market is huge – the global market for these bonds is more than $2000 billion or $2 trillion.

Risks of high-yield bonds

One obvious reason for buying high-yield bonds is that they provide a higher income yield, currently nearly 6%. Even in the years between 2012 and 2021, when investors navigated a yield-starved investment landscape, the average coupon on global high-yield was 6.4%. That was 3.8% higher than global investment grade and 5% higher than gilts.

Of course, there are some not insubstantial risks associated with high-yield bonds, not least that investors might find defaults rising as an economy slows down. According to data from Moody’s, the average default rate for European high yield bonds over the past 10 years was 3.3%1 . Another obvious risk to watch out for is inflation. If inflation rates shoot up again, we might expect most, though not all, corporate bonds to fall in value as investors adjust their expectations for future returns and government bond yields start increasing again.

Nevertheless, despite these risks, the macroeconomic environment looks potentially appealing. Interest rates may continue falling, if only because UK inflation rates have fallen sharply (though they remain above the 2% target level). Defaults may start rising if there is a recession, but in that situation, the likelihood of interest rate cuts would grow.