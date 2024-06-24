Beyond money markets: Maximizing your cash

While it may seem like a no-brainer to stash cash in money markets right now because of their relatively high interest rates and low risk, it may be time to lock in yields or go for long-term growth. Yes, there can be such a thing as too much cash. Choosing money markets over investments with more growth potential can impact long-term portfolio performance. Corporate bonds, core bonds, and stocks — and the funds that invest in them — may be better long-term options for some of this money, in my opinion. Here's why.

(For a deeper dive, see my chartbook Beyond money markets: Maximizing cash.)

1. Lower return over time



Short-term cash-like investments have historically generated significantly lower return than longer-term government bonds, corporate bonds, and stocks, as the example below shows. Yes, cash-like investments may outperform Treasuries over short time periods, but using the same 30-year time period as the example below, U.S. Treasuries outperformed cash during 98% of the rolling monthly 10-year periods during the past 30 years.1