Portfolio Analytics

At Invesco, we believe portfolio management is becoming increasingly challenging as markets grow more complex, technology advances, and daily news flows proliferate to create more confusion than clarity.

This is why Invesco Investment Solutions developed Invesco Vision: a cloud-based portfolio management research and analytics platform explicitly designed to support investors in making better-informed investment decisions that are aligned with achieving their specific investment objectives

Vision offers a broad set of capabilities, through an intuitive interface that can be presented in multiple languages, providing access to proprietary information intended to enhance investors’ understanding of the various risk and return trade-offs they face, including the ability to:

Model assets, including a wide range of private market investments, in a number of currencies

Model liabilities and cashflows, in both nominal and real terms

Design portfolios optimized to achieve specific return and risk objectives

Consider regulatory concerns such as solvency capital requirements in portfolio design

Develop efficient asset allocation strategies to address investment objectives that extend over multiple periods.

Evaluate underlying portfolio risk factor exposures

Stress test portfolios based on hypothetical and historical scenarios

And evaluate ESG considerations

Invesco Vision combines a variety of analytical and research tools into a single solution - marrying the strengths of machine efficiency and transparency with human judgment and collaboration via Invesco’s Investment Solutions group.

With Invesco Vision and an approach centred around a complete understanding of your needs, our global collective of experienced specialists is prepared to work as an extension of your team to offer insight and innovation to your portfolio construction process.

Invesco Vision: providing investors better insight to guide better investment decisions.

Investment risks

The value of investments and any income will fluctuate (this may partly be the result of exchange rate fluctuations) and investors may not get back the full amount invested.

Diversification and asset allocation do not guarantee a profit or eliminate the risk of loss.

Invesco Investment Solutions (IIS) develops Capital Market Assumptions (CMAs) that provide long-term estimates for the behavior of major asset classes globally. The team is dedicated to designing outcome-oriented, multi-asset portfolios that meet the specific goals of investors. The assumptions, which are based on 5- and 10-year investment time horizons, are intended to guide these strategic asset class allocations. For each selected asset class, IIS develop assumptions for estimated return, estimated standard deviation of return (volatility), and estimated correlation with other asset classes. Estimated returns are subject to uncertainty and error, and can be conditional on economic scenarios. In the event a particular scenario comes to pass, actual returns could be significantly higher or lower than these estimates.

This information is not intended as a recommendation to invest in a specific asset class or strategy, or as a promise of future performance. Refer to the IIS CMA methodology paper for more details.