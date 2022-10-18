DC retirement income study: Give me reliability and flexibility

Recherche sur les participants au régime

Offrez-moi stabilité et souplesse

18 octobre 2022
Notre étude de 2022 sur le revenu de retraite portait sur les préférences des promoteurs de régimes et des participants quant à la conversion de l’épargne à cotisations déterminées en revenu de retraite. Nous avons fait équipe avec la société de recherche de premier plan Greenwald Research dans le cadre d’une vaste étude où nous avons communiqué avec 100 promoteurs de régimes et consultants et plus de 1 000 participants aux régimes (qui travaillent tous pour de grandes organisations américaines comptant au moins 5 000 employés) au moyen de sondages en ligne, d’entrevues approfondies et de groupes de discussion virtuels.

Les participants souhaitaient avoir la possibilité de choisir parmi une gamme de solutions de revenu de retraite afin d’avoir le sentiment d’avoir le contrôle sur leur avenir financier. Ils voulaient des options intégrées au régime qui leur assureraient un revenu stable et la souplesse de faire des changements au besoin. Parallèlement, le fait d’avoir trop de choix pourrait submerger les participants.

Les participants qui voulaient plus d’un choix étaient d’avis que les solutions de revenu offertes devraient être fondées sur un revenu mensuel pour payer les dépenses de base ou sur des retraits souples pour couvrir les dépenses ponctuelles. Cependant, peu importe le nombre de choix offerts, 81 % des participants ont indiqué qu’ils auraient besoin d’aide pour choisir la ou les meilleures solutions de revenu de retraite offerte afin d’atteindre leurs objectifs de retraite.

Les promoteurs de régime peuvent aider les participants en leur offrant à la fois une solution de revenu viager garanti et une solution de retrait de revenu mensuel non garanti pour plus de souplesse. De plus, les promoteurs peuvent mettre en évidence les ressources et les outils disponibles pour aider les participants à déterminer la combinaison optimale de solutions pour leurs objectifs de retraite ainsi que le pourcentage à attribuer à chaque solution.

