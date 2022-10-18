Recherche sur les participants au régime

Surmonter la crainte et l’inertie

18 octobre 2022
DC retirement income study: Overcoming fear and inertia

Notre étude de 2022 sur le revenu de retraite portait sur les préférences des promoteurs de régimes et des participants quant à la conversion de l’épargne à cotisations déterminées en revenu de retraite. Nous avons fait équipe avec la société de recherche de premier plan Greenwald Research dans le cadre d’une vaste étude où nous avons communiqué avec 100 promoteurs de régimes et consultants et plus de 1 000 participants aux régimes (qui travaillent tous pour de grandes organisations américaines comptant au moins 5 000 employés) au moyen de sondages en ligne, d’entrevues approfondies et de groupes de discussion virtuels.

L’un des principaux objectifs financiers de presque tous les participants à un régime à cotisations déterminées était de maintenir leur mode de vie d’avant la retraite. Toutefois, à mesure que les participants s’éloignent du principe d’économiser pendant des années en vue de la retraite, la possibilité d’épuiser leur épargne-retraite et de retirer trop d’argent trop tôt devient extrêmement préoccupante.

Étant donné que la plus grande crainte des participants est de manquer d’argent à la retraite, mais qu’ils souhaitent obtenir l’aide de leur employeur, huit participants sur dix se sont dits favorables à l’idée d’adhérer automatiquement à une solution de revenu de retraite, pourvu qu’ils puissent choisir de ne pas y participer sans pénalité lorsqu’ils en sont avisés. Heureusement, les participants sont de plus en plus familiers et à l’aise avec les fonctionnalités automatiques, comme l’adhésion et l’augmentation automatiques.

En ce qui concerne leur capacité à élaborer une stratégie de retrait durable par eux-mêmes (une stratégie qui ne grugerait pas leur épargne trop rapidement), bon nombre d’entre eux craignaient de ne pas être en mesure de déterminer le montant exact du revenu dont ils auraient besoin, le moment où ils en auraient besoin et la source financière dans laquelle puiser en premier. Seulement 22 % des participants étaient très confiants à l’idée d’élaborer une stratégie qui pourrait transformer leur épargne – tirée de plusieurs sources de revenu de retraite – en une source de revenus à long terme qu’ils n’épuiseront pas.

Les promoteurs de régime ont l’occasion d’atténuer les craintes de certains participants. Lors des communications avec les participants, pensez à utiliser un langage personnalisé et clair qui met en évidence les avantages de l’adhésion automatique permettant aux participants de générer facilement un revenu (mensuel) régulier, et mettez l’accent sur l’option de non-participation. Continuez de promouvoir les solutions de revenu de retraite (garanties et non garanties), les ressources et les outils disponibles pour aider les participants à élaborer ou à modifier leur stratégie de revenu de retraite.

