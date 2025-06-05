Martin Walker

Martin is co-head of the UK & European Equities team, managing portfolios across the team’s UK Value and Pan European Equities strategies.

Martin began his investment career in 1997 as an investment analyst with BWD Rensburg.

Martin joined Invesco in 1999 as a junior fund manager and has developed his career within the UK Equities team, managing UK equity portfolios since 2003. He has managed the UK value strategy since 2008, was appointed sole head of the UK Equities team in May 2020, and Co-Head of the newly merged UK and European Equities team in January 2025.

Martin holds a BA in Financial Economics from the University of Liverpool and has also attained the Securities Institute Diploma