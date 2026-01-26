Article

Opportunities expand as AT1 CoCo bond market matures

26 January 2026
Paul Symns
Paul Syms
Head of EMEA ETF Fixed Income & Commodity Product Management
Architectural detail of a shopping mall in Frankfurt

Key takeaways

EUR-denominated AT1 issuance

1

In the last several years, European banks have been issuing a greater proportion of their AT1 CoCo bonds in EUR

Improved financial resilience

2

European bank balance sheets are now much more resilient than they were before the Global Financial Crisis

New ETF launch

3

Investors in Europe can now invest in a diversified portfolio of AT1 CoCo bonds without exposure to foreign currency risk

Please see the Investment Risks below for more information. For complete information on risks, refer to the legal documents.

Additional Tier 1 Coco Bonds could present one of the most compelling opportunities for investors looking for higher yields without resorting to low quality issuers. And with banks now issuing more of their AT1s in EUR, this could be good news for investors in Europe who want diversified exposure to the asset class without the currency risk.

What are AT1s?

AT1s are a specific type of Contingent Convertible (CoCo) bond issued by banks. They were created after the Global Financial Crisis (GFC) and are intended to act as a capital buffer if the issuing bank experienced severe financial distress. The AT1s would be written down or converted to equity, based on a specific trigger, such as the bank’s Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) capital ratio falling below a pre-defined trigger level (usually 5.125% or 7%). 

In terms of the hierarchy for absorbing losses, AT1s sit just above the bank’s equity and below its senior debt. The credit exposure of an AT1 is driven by this subordination, rather than by the riskiness of the issuer as is the case of traditional high yield bonds. In other words, AT1s may be able to offer similar levels of yield from higher quality issuers.

Higher yield because of subordination, not issuer quality

Example issuer: Banco Santander

 

Rating

                      Yield

USD

EUR

Senior debt

A+

4.68%

3.07%

Subordinated debt

BBB

5.16%

3.25%

AT1 capital bonds

BB+

6.21%

5.22%

Source: Bloomberg, as at 31 December 2025. The mention of securities is for illustrative purposes and is not intended as a recommendation to invest in any particular asset class, security or strategy. 

The broad appeal of AT1s

AT1s have demonstrated a low correlation with equities and traditional fixed income, so including them in a portfolio can have diversification benefits. AT1s are normally called by the issuing bank after a set time, most often five years after issuance, with this characteristic giving them low sensitivity to changes in interest rates. This could be appealing to investors who want to increase yield without increasing duration.

Compared to broad high yield, the AT1 market offers different economic exposure, including typically being from higher quality issuers. AT1s are also only issued by banks, whereas the global broad high yield market comprises issuers primarily in industrial sectors (82%), non-banking financial companies and utilities.

European banks now have balance sheets that are much more resilient than they were before the GFC. Much of this is due to regulations, including banks now needing to issue AT1 capital. Banks have also reduced the size of and improved the quality of assets held on their balance sheets, while at the same time have built up the amount of capital held against those assets. In aggregate, European banks have increased their CET1 Capital Ratio from under 6% before the GFC to now almost 15%, considerably higher than the AT1 trigger level of 5.125% or 7%. 

CET1 Capital Ratios: bank balance sheets much more resilient post-GFC

Footnote: Global Financial Crisis in 2009. 

Source: Bloomberg, as at 31 December 2025

Why more AT1s are being issued in EUR

The AT1 market has more than doubled in size in the last 10 years to nearly US$350 billion[i]. In 2015, over 60% of global AT1s in issuance were denominated in US Dollars, more than twice the value denominated in EUR. During the initial few years, banks chose to issue in USD to benefit from the broader investor base in US fixed income.

However, as the AT1 market has matured and issuance has slowed from the rapid pace of the early years, European banks increasingly are choosing to issue AT1s in EUR, being a more natural currency for their regulatory capital. The relative currency weights are more balanced now at 44% in USD versus 37% in EUR.

EUR AT1s are a growing part of the global AT1 market

Source: Bloomberg, Invesco, as at 31 December 2025, based on the Bloomberg Global Contingent Capital Index.

Appealing for both European banks and investors

It’s easy to see why if makes sense for European banks to issue debt in the currency that aligns with their own regulatory capital. But EUR-denominated debt could also make more sense for European investors, particularly those who don’t want currency risk.

Investing in EUR-denominated assets removes currency risk and the costs involved with hedging out of a foreign currency. This might be particularly appealing for investors wanting to diversify away from USD assets if they are worried about the impact of a potentially weaker Dollar.

Introducing the Invesco EUR AT1 CoCo Bond UCITS ETF

Invesco is a market leader in differentiated fixed income exposures, including the broadest range of funds targeting hybrid securities. This includes the largest AT1 ETF in Europe – a $1.7 billion fund launched in 2018 that focuses on the USD AT1 segment.

We have now expanded this offering by launching the first ETF in Europe that specifically targets the EUR-denominated segment of the AT1 CoCo bond market. Find out more about the Invesco EUR AT1 CoCo Bond UCITS ETF below. 

An investment in this fund is an acquisition of units in a passively managed, index-tracking fund rather than in the underlying assets owned by the fund. 

Find out more

Related insights

  • Investment risks

    For complete information on risks, refer to the legal documents. 
    The value of investments and any income will fluctuate (this may partly be the result of exchange rate fluctuations) and investors may not get back the full amount invested.

    Invesco EUR AT1 CoCo Bond UCITS ETF: The creditworthiness of the debt the Fund is exposed to may weaken and result in fluctuations in the value of the Fund. There is no guarantee the issuers of debt will repay the interest and capital on the redemption date. The risk is higher when the Fund is exposed to high yield debt securities. Changes in interest rates will result in fluctuations in the value of the Fund. This Fund invests in contingent convertible bonds, a type of corporate debt security that may be converted into equity or forced to suffer a write down of principal upon the occurrence of a pre-determined event. If this occurs, the Fund could suffer losses. Other notable risks of these bonds include liquidity and default risk. The Fund may be exposed to the risk of the borrower defaulting on its obligation to return the securities at the end of the loan period and of being unable to sell the collateral provided to it if the borrower defaults. The Fund intends to invest in securities of issuers that manage their ESG exposures better relative to their peers. This may affect the Fund’s exposure to certain issuers and cause the Fund to forego certain investment opportunities. The Fund may perform differently to other funds, including underperforming other funds that do not seek to invest in securities of issuers based on their ESG ratings. The Fund might be concentrated in a specific region or sector or be exposed to a limited number of positions, which might result in greater fluctuations in the value of the Fund than for a fund that is more diversified. Currency hedging ETFs: Currency hedging between the base currency of the Fund and the currency of the Share class may not completely eliminate the currency risk between those two currencies and may affect the performance of the Share class.

    Important information

    This marketing communication is exclusively for use by professional investors in Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Liechtenstein, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland; Professional Clients in Ireland and the UK and Qualified Clients/Sophisticated Investors in Israel. It is not intended for and should not be distributed to the public.

    By accepting this material, you consent to communicate with us in English, unless you inform us otherwise.

    Data as at 5 January 2026, unless otherwise stated.

    This is marketing material and not financial advice. It is not intended as a recommendation to buy or sell any particular asset class, security or strategy. Regulatory requirements that require impartiality of investment/investment strategy recommendations are therefore not applicable nor are any prohibitions to trade before publication.

    Views and opinions are based on current market conditions and are subject to change.

    For information on our funds and the relevant risks, refer to the Key Information Documents/Key Investor Information Documents (local languages) and Prospectus (English), and the financial reports, available from www.invesco.eu. A summary of investor rights is available in English from www.invesco.com/ie-manco/en/home.html. The management company may terminate marketing arrangements. 

    UCITS ETF’s units / shares purchased on the secondary market cannot usually be sold directly back to UCITS ETF. Investors must buy and sell units / shares on a secondary market with the assistance of an intermediary (e.g. a stockbroker) and may incur fees for doing so. In addition, investors may pay more than the current net asset value when buying units / shares and may receive less than the current net asset value when selling them.

    Index: The Reference Index is a product of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC or its affiliates (“SPDJI”), and has been licensed for use by the Fund.  S&P®, S&P 500®, SPX®, SPY®, US 500™, The 500™, iBoxx®, iTraxx® and CDX® are trademarks of S&P Global, Inc. or its affiliates (“S&P”); Dow Jones® is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC (“Dow Jones”); and these trademarks have been licensed for use by SPDJI and sublicensed for certain purposes by the Fund. The Fund is not sponsored or, sold by SPDJI, Dow Jones, S&P, their respective affiliates, and none of such parties make any representation regarding the advisability of investing in such product(s) nor do they have any liability for any errors, omissions, or interruptions of the Reference Index.

    For the full objectives and investment policy please consult the current prospectus.
    Invesco Investment Management Limited, Ground Floor, 2 Cumberland Place, Fenian Street, Dublin 2, Ireland. Regulated by the Central Bank in Ireland. Invesco Asset Management Limited, Perpetual Park, Perpetual Park Drive, Henley-on-Thames, Oxfordshire RG9 1HH, UK. Authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority.Invesco Asset Management (Schweiz) AG, Talacker 34, 8001 Zurich, Switzerland.

    The representative and paying agent in Switzerland is BNP PARIBAS, Paris, Zurich Branch, Selnaustrasse 16 8002 Zürich. The Prospectus, Key Information Document, financial reports and articles of incorporation may be obtained free of charge from the Representative. The ETFs are domiciled in Ireland.

  • EMEA5128033/2026 