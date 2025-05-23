L. Allison Dukes

Allison Dukes has served as Senior Managing Director and Chief Financial Officer of our company since 2020. In this role, she leads all global corporate finance functions, including strategic and financial planning, investor relations, corporate development, accounting, corporate tax, treasury, procurement, corporate services and global public policy.

Prior to joining Invesco, Ms. Dukes served as Chief Financial Officer of SunTrust Banks (now Truist Financial Corporation) from 2018 to 2019. Prior to becoming Chief Financial Officer, Ms. Dukes served in a series of leadership roles throughout her 20 years of service with SunTrust, including Head of Commercial & Business Banking, which included delivery of SunTrust’s investment banking and capital markets capabilities, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Atlanta Division of SunTrust, Co-Head of Private Wealth Management, and Head of Syndicated Finance Originations for SunTrust Robinson Humphrey.

Ms. Dukes also currently serves as a director of Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (nominating, compensation and governance committee (Chair)). Ms. Dukes also served as the past Board Chair for Junior Achievement of Georgia and currently serves on the Board of Trustees of Children's Healthcare of Atlanta and Emory University.

Ms. Dukes earned a B.S. degree in mathematics from Vanderbilt University and a Master of Business Administration from the Goizueta Business School at Emory University.