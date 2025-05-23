Andrew T. S. Lo has served as Senior Managing Director and Head of Asia Pacific since 2001 and is responsible for Invesco businesses in the Asia Pacific region, which includes Greater China, Japan, Australia and India. Mr. Lo joined our company as Managing Director for Invesco Asia in 1994.

Mr. Lo began his career as a credit analyst at Chase Manhattan Bank in 1984. He became Vice President of the investment management group at Citicorp in 1988 and was managing director of Capital House Asia from 1990 to 1994.

Mr. Lo was Chair of the Hong Kong Investment Funds Association from 1996 to 1997 and a member of the Council to the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong and the Advisory Committee to the Securities and Futures Commission in Hong Kong from 1997 to 2001.

Mr. Lo earned a B.S. and an M.B.A. from Babson College in Wellesley, Massachusetts.