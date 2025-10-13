President and Chief Executive Officer, Invesco Ltd. (USA)

Andrew R. Schlossberg has served as President and Chief Executive Officer of Invesco and a member of its Board since 2023.

Prior to being named CEO, Mr. Schlossberg was Senior Managing Director and Head of the Americas from 2019 to 2023, where he oversaw the region as well as the global exchange-traded funds business and other enterprise-wide functions. He previously served as Senior Managing Director and Head of Europe, Middle East and Africa from 2015 to 2019, where he was responsible for all aspects of the business in the region. Mr. Schlossberg joined Invesco in 2001.

Mr. Schlossberg began his career as an equity research analyst at Citigroup Asset Management and its predecessors.

Mr. Schlossberg currently serves as the Chair of the Board of Governors and the Executive Committee of the Investment Company Institute. Civically, he is a member of the Board and the Executive Committee of the Atlanta Committee for Progress and the Metro Atlanta Chamber of Commerce and serves on the Board of the Woodruff Arts Center. Mr. Schlossberg is also a member of the Business Roundtable.

Mr. Schlossberg earned a B.S. in finance and in international business from the University of Delaware and an M.B.A. from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University.

Director qualifications

Executive leadership, industry experience

Mr. Schlossberg has worked over 25 years in the asset management industry, including serving in leadership roles across numerous aspects of Invesco and in the United States, Europe and the Middle East.