Christopher C. Womack has served as a non-executive director of our company since 2021 and is a member of the Audit Committee, Nomination and Corporate Governance Committee, and Compensation Committee.

Mr. Womack is the Chairman, President and CEO of Southern Company. Prior to being named to his current role in 2023, he served as the Chairman, President and CEO of Georgia Power Company, a subsidiary of Southern Company, from 2021 to 2023 and served as Executive Vice President and President of External Affairs for Southern Company, where he led overall external positioning and branding efforts prior to 2021. Mr. Womack joined Southern Company in 1988 and has held several leadership positions within Southern Company and its subsidiaries. He has served as Executive Vice President of External Affairs at Georgia Power Company and Senior Vice President and Senior Production Officer of Southern Company Generation, where he was responsible for coal, gas, and hydro generation for Georgia Power Company and Savannah Electric. He also served as Senior Vice President of Human Resources and Chief People Officer at Southern Company, as well as Senior Vice President of Public Relations and Corporate Services at Alabama Power Company. Prior to joining Southern Company, Mr. Womack worked for the U.S. House of Representatives for then-Congressman Leon E. Panetta. He holds a bachelor’s degree from Western Michigan University and a master’s degree from The American University.

Director qualifications

Executive leadership

In addition to his extensive leadership experience at The Southern Company, he is past Chair of the Board of the East Lake Foundation and is on the national Board of The First Tee. Mr. Womack also serves on the Georgia Ports Authority Board.

Public company board experience

Mr. Womack is also a director of Southern Company.

To learn more about us, see the full Board of Directors.