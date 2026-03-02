Elizabeth S. Johnson has served as a non-executive director of our company since 2023 and is a member of the Audit Committee, Nomination and Corporate Governance Committee, and Compensation Committee.

Ms. Johnson retired as Chief Experience Officer and Vice Chair of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (“Citizens Financial”) in March 2025. She had held the role of Chief Experience Officer since 2020 and the role of Vice Chair since 2023. From 2015 to 2020, she served as the Chief Marketing Officer and Head of Virtual Channels of Citizens Financial. Prior to joining Citizens Financial, Ms. Johnson worked at Bain and Company, Inc. for 15 years. She serves on the Mass Fintech Hub Advisory Board and on the Board of The Home for Little Wanderers. Ms. Johnson received a B.A. in Economics and Mathematical Methods in Social Sciences from Northwestern University and an M.B.A. from Stanford University Graduate School of Business.

Director qualifications

Industry experience and client focus

Ms. Johnson served as a financial services executive and has extensive global experience in data and analytics, digital transformation, marketing and client-focused strategy, including growth, engagement and profitability in retail banking, payments and asset and wealth management.

