G. Richard (“Rick”) Wagoner, Jr. has served as Chair of our company since 2019 and as a non-executive director of our company since 2013. He is a member of the Audit Committee, Nomination and Corporate Governance Committee, and Compensation Committee.

Mr. Wagoner served as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of General Motors Corporation (“GM”) from 2003 through 2009 and served as President and Chief Executive Officer from 2000 to 2009. Prior positions held at GM during his 32-year career with that company include President and Chief Operating Officer, Executive Vice President and President of North American Operations, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Head of Worldwide Purchasing, and President and Managing Director of General Motors do Brasil. Mr. Wagoner is the non-executive chair of the Board of Directors of Excelitas Technologies, a privately-held company. In addition, he advises several financial firms, start-ups and early-stage ventures. Mr. Wagoner is a member of Duke University’s Health System Board of Directors and chair of the Duke Kunshan University Advisory Board. He is a Trustee Emeritus of Duke University and served on the Virginia Commonwealth University Board of Visitors. In addition, he is an honorary member of the Business Leaders' Advisory Council for the Mayor of Shanghai and the Catalyst Board of Directors. Mr. Wagoner received his B.A. from Duke University and his M.B.A. from Harvard University.

Director qualifications

Executive leadership, global business experience

Mr. Wagoner brings to the Board valuable business, leadership and management insights into strategic direction and international operations gained from his 32-year career with GM.

Accounting and financial reporting expertise

Mr. Wagoner also brings significant experience in public company financial reporting and corporate governance matters gained through his service with other public companies. He has been designated as one of our audit committee’s financial experts, as defined under the rules of the SEC.

Public company board experience

Mr. Wagoner has served on the Board of Graham Holdings Company (audit committee) since 2010 and on the Board of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (nomination and corporate governance committee) since 2017.

