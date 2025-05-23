Jeffrey H. Kupor

Jeffrey Kupor has served as Senior Managing Director and General Counsel since 2023. Mr. Kupor joined Invesco in 2002 and has held a number of legal roles, including most recently Head of Legal, Americas from 2018 to 2022, in which role he was responsible for legal support for Invesco's Americas business.

Prior to joining the firm, Mr. Kupor practiced law at Fulbright & Jaworski LLP (now known as Norton Rose Fulbright), specializing in complex commercial and securities litigation. He also served as the general counsel of a publicly traded communication services company. Mr. Kupor currently serves on the Board of ICI Mutual Insurance Company, the U.S. investment management industry captive insurer, the Boards of Trustees of the closed-end fund, open-end fund and interval fund investment companies in the Invesco funds complex and the Board of Directors of 21st Century Leaders, Inc., a non-profit organization.

Mr. Kupor earned a B.S. degree in economics from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania and a J.D. from the Boalt Hall School of Law (now known as Berkeley Law) at the University of California at Berkeley.