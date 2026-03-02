Paula C. Tolliver has served as a non-executive director of our company since 2021 and is a member of the Audit Committee, Nomination and Corporate Governance Committee, and Compensation Committee.

She is the founder and principal of TechEdge, a consulting firm specializing in advising executive leadership on information technology strategies, a position she has held since 2020. Ms. Tolliver previously served as Corporate Vice President and Chief Information Officer at Intel Corporation, a technology company, from 2016 to 2019. Prior to joining Intel, Ms. Tolliver served as Corporate Vice President of Business Services and Chief Information Officer at The Dow Chemical Company (a wholly owned subsidiary of Dow, Inc.) from 2012 to 2016. Ms. Tolliver also led a services business for Dow Chemical, in addition to holding a variety of other roles in her 20 plus years with the company. Ms. Tolliver earned a bachelor’s degree in Business Information Systems from Ohio University.

Director qualifications

Executive Leadership/Technical

Ms. Tolliver has significant experience and expertise in the areas of information technology and innovation. In particular, she has expertise in driving business growth, digital transformation, advanced analytics, cybersecurity and operational excellence.

Public company board experience

Ms. Tolliver has served as a director of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (audit and capital allocation committees) since 2018.

