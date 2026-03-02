Phoebe Wood has served as a non-executive director of our company since 2010 and is Chair of the Audit Committee as well as a member of the Nomination and Corporate Governance Committee and Compensation Committee.

Ms. Wood is currently a principal at CompaniesWood where she advises and invests in start-up companies and early-stage ventures. Ms. Wood also has served as Chief Executive Officer of KirtleyWood LLC, a board advisory firm, since January 2025. She served as Vice Chairman, Chief Financial Officer and in other capacities at Brown-Forman Corporation from 2001 until her retirement in 2008. Prior to Brown-Forman, Ms. Wood was Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and a director of Propel Corporation (a subsidiary of Motorola) from 2000 to 2001. Previously, Ms. Wood served in various capacities during her tenure at Atlantic Richfield Company (ARCO) from 1976 to 2000. Ms. Wood currently serves as Chair of the Board of Trustees for the American Printing House for the Blind and is a Trustee and Chair-Elect of The Gheens Foundation. She is a Trustee Emerita of Smith College and served on the Board of Trustees of the University of Louisville and Pitzer College. Ms. Wood is a member of the North American Advisory Council of Chatham House, a British think tank, and Treasurer of the Chatham House Foundation. She received her A.B. degree from Smith College and her M.B.A. from the University of California Los Angeles.

Director qualifications

Executive leadership, global business experience

Ms. Wood has extensive experience as both a director and a member of senior financial management of public companies in a variety of industries.

Accounting and financial reporting expertise

Ms. Wood has significant accounting, financial and business expertise, which is valuable to our directors’ mix of skills, and she has been designated as one of our audit committee’s financial experts, as defined under the rules of the SEC.

Public company board experience

Ms. Wood serves on the following Boards: Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (audit (Chair) and nominating, governance and sustainability committees), and PPL Corporation (people and compensation, executive and governance, nominating and sustainability (Chair) committees). She also previously served on the Board of Pioneer Natural Resources from 2013 to May 2024.

