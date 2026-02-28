Sarah Beshar has served as a non-executive director of our company since 2017 and is Chair of the Nomination and Corporate Governance Committee as well as a member of the Audit Committee and Compensation Committee.

Ms. Beshar has been an attorney with Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP for over 30 years. She joined the firm in 1986 and was named a partner in the corporate department in 1994. During more than three decades as a corporate lawyer, Ms. Beshar has advised Fortune 500 companies on an array of legal and governance issues. She also served in a number of management roles at the firm, including as the lead partner of one of the firm’s largest financial services clients from 2008 to 2015. She presently serves as Senior Counsel at the firm.

Ms. Beshar is a member of the corporate Board of Lincoln Center, a conservation fellow of the Whitney Museum and a trustee of the Episcopal Charities (New York). In 2018, she was appointed a Director of the Board of the U.S. Asia Center, Australia’s preeminent foreign policy and trade think tank and in 2020, she was appointed a director of the American Australian Association, a privately funded organization dedicated to cooperation between the U.S. and Australia. Ms. Beshar is also a member of the Board of the Atlantic Council. Ms. Beshar graduated from the University of Western Australia with a B.A. in Law and Jurisprudence in 1981 and graduated from Oxford University with a Bachelor of Civil Law degree from Magdalen College in 1984. She was awarded an Honorary Doctorate in Law from the University of Western Australia.

Director qualifications

Relevant global industry experience

As a member of her firm’s capital markets practice, as an advisor to some of the largest global companies, and with significant experience in the development of new financial products, Ms. Beshar has broad exposure and experience to the issues in our industry.

Legal and regulatory expertise

Ms. Beshar has over three decades of experience as a corporate lawyer and strategic advisor on the legal issues facing large financial services companies such as Invesco. Ms. Beshar has significant experience in U.S. and global capital markets transactions, as well as securities, compliance, and corporate governance issues. In addition, Ms. Beshar led large teams at Davis Polk, advising global financial institutions on complex investment products for both retail and institutional investors. The breadth of Ms. Beshar’s background is particularly helpful to the Board of Directors of Invesco as it assesses the legal and strategic ramifications of key business priorities and initiatives.

To learn more about us, see the full Board of Directors.