Shannon Johnston has served as Senior Managing Director and Chief Information and Operations Officer since September 2024. In this role, Ms. Johnston’s responsibilities include overseeing Technology, Investment and Distribution Services, Global Security and the North America Transfer Agency.

Prior to joining Invesco, Ms. Johnston served as Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Information Officer of Global Payments Inc. Her responsibilities included technology and digital business strategies, worldwide technology infrastructure and operations management, software engineering delivery, information security, program and portfolio management, analytics and artificial intelligence, and global platform integration. Ms. Johnston served in various senior leadership positions during her tenure at Global Payments Inc. from 2016 to 2024.

Ms. Johnston serves as the technology chair on the supervisory board of Deutsche-Boerse, a German multinational corporation that offers a marketplace for organizing the trading of securities. Ms. Johnston is also an executive ambassador for TechBridge, a non-profit harnessing the power of data, tech, collaboration and community to change the world.

Ms. Johnston holds a bachelor’s degree from Georgia Southern University.