Sir Nigel Sheinwald has served as a non-executive director of our company since 2015 and is a member of the Audit Committee, Nomination and Corporate Governance Committee, and Compensation Committee.

Sir Nigel was a senior British diplomat who served as British Ambassador to the United States from 2007 to 2012, before retiring from Her Majesty’s Diplomatic Service. Previously, he served as Foreign Policy and Defence Adviser to the Prime Minister from 2003 to 2007 and as British Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the European Union in Brussels from 2000 to 2003. Sir Nigel joined the Diplomatic Service in 1976 and served in Brussels, Washington, Moscow, and in a wide range of policy roles in London. From 2014 to 2015, Sir Nigel served as the Prime Minister’s Special Envoy on intelligence and law enforcement data sharing. He is a visiting professor at King’s College, London and serves on the Advisory Boards of BritishAmerican Business and the Centre for European Reform. Sir Nigel is an Honorary Bencher of the Middle Temple, one of London’s legal inns of court. He received his M.A. degree from Balliol College, University of Oxford, where he is now an Honorary Fellow.

Director qualifications

Global and governmental experience, executive leadership

Sir Nigel brings unique global and governmental perspectives to the Board’s deliberations through his more than 35 years of service in Her Majesty’s Diplomatic Service. His extensive experience leading key international negotiations and policy initiatives, advising senior members of government and working closely with international businesses positions him well to counsel our Board and senior management on a wide range of issues facing Invesco. In particular, Sir Nigel’s experience in the British government is a valuable resource for advising the Board with respect to the challenges and opportunities relating to regulatory affairs and government relations.

Public company board experience

Sir Nigel currently serves as a director of Oxford Instruments plc (sustainability committee (Chair), nomination, remuneration and audit and risk committees) and previously served on the Board of Directors of Royal Dutch Shell plc from 2012 to 2021.

To learn more about us, see the full Board of Directors.