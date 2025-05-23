Stephanie C. Butcher

Stephanie Butcher has served as Senior Managing Director and Co-Head of Investments since 2023. Alongside Tony Wong, in this role she is responsible for leveraging our global investment platform, overseeing investment performance and quality across our six global investment teams as well as ensuring connectivity between the Investments organization and Commercial and Enablement functions.

Previously, Ms. Butcher served as Chief Investment Officer in Invesco’s EMEA business overseeing the Henley Investment Centre, encompassing equities, fixed income and multi-asset capabilities from 2020 to 2023.

Ms. Butcher began her investment career at Lazard Asset Management before joining Aberdeen Asset Management in 1997. Ms. Butcher joined Invesco in Henley in 2003 where she specialized in European equity income investing and was responsible for a number of European equity portfolios.

Ms. Butcher holds an M.A. (Cantab) and a B.A. in history from Cambridge University.