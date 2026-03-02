Terri C. Houghton

Terri Houghton has served as Global Chief of Staff at Invesco since August 2025. In this role, she is responsible for shaping and managing the strategic agenda for the CEO and the Executive Leadership Team, facilitating execution across the global firm, and helping ensure alignment on our most critical initiatives. Ms. Houghton is also responsible for bringing together an enterprise-wide view of priorities and outcomes for our key Invesco stakeholders.

Since joining Invesco in 2010, Ms. Houghton has led key strategic projects and large-scale transformations across the firm, most recently serving as Chief Operating Officer of the Global Human Resources team. Before joining Invesco, Ms. Houghton held multiple positions at SunTrust Bank in Atlanta, where she played a role in product development, strategic planning and communications, mergers and acquisitions, and senior level organizational design and succession.

Ms. Houghton is a supporter of the Audubon Nature Institute and the Ochsner Neuroscience Center, a nonprofit healthcare provider.

Ms. Houghton earned a BS degree in Business Administration from Wake Forest University.

