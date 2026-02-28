Thomas Finke has served as a non-executive director of our company since 2020 and is a member of the Audit Committee, Nomination and Corporate Governance Committee, and Compensation Committee.

Mr. Finke served as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Barings from 2016 through 2020 when he retired. He joined Barings' predecessor Babson Capital Management in 2002 when Babson acquired First Union Institutional Debt Management. Mr. Finke was appointed Chairman and CEO of Babson Capital in 2008 and also served as Executive Vice President and Chief Investment Officer of Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company from 2008 until 2011. Mr. Finke is a director of the National Math and Science Initiative and a Trustee of Davidson College. Mr. Finke served as a director of the Barings Funds Trusts, Barings Global Short Duration Fund and Barings Business Development Corp. He earned an M.B.A. from Duke University’s Fuqua School of Business and a bachelor’s degree from the University of Virginia’s McIntire School of Commerce.

Director qualifications

Executive leadership

Mr. Finke ’s service as Chairman and CEO of Barings, an international investment management firm with over $300 billion of assets under management, and his other executive positions throughout his career provide Mr. Finke with an astute understanding of the skills needed for exemplary leadership and management that will benefit our Board.

Industry experience

For more than 30 years, Mr. Finke’s financial career has included roles in both the banking and investment management industries, providing him with an extensive knowledge of the investment management industry.

Public company board experience

Mr. Finke is a director of Alliance Entertainment Holding Corporation (audit, compensation and nominating and corporate governance (Chair) committees) and served as Executive Chair of the Board of Aimia Inc. from 2024 through March 2025.

To learn more about us, see the full Board of Directors.