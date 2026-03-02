Thomas P. Gibbons

Thomas (“Todd”) P. Gibbons has served as a non-executive director since 2023 and is a member of the Audit Committee, Nomination and Corporate Governance Committee, and Compensation Committee.

Mr. Gibbons served as Chief Executive Officer of BNY Mellon (“BNYM”) and as a management director of BNYM from 2019 to 2022. Prior to becoming Chief Executive Officer, he served as Vice Chairman and CEO of Clearing, Markets and Client Management from 2017 to 2019. Mr. Gibbons also served from 2008 through 2017 as BNYM's Chief Financial Officer. During his career at BNYM, Mr. Gibbons held leadership roles across risk, finance and client management, including serving as Chief Risk Officer for nearly a decade prior to 2008. Mr. Gibbons served as a director of PHH Corporation, a financial services company, from 2011 until 2017. Mr. Gibbons serves on the board of the Institute of International Finance, the board of trustees of Pace University and on the advisory board of Wake Forest University’s Business School. He received an M.B.A. from Pace University and a B.S. in Business Administration from Wake Forest University.

Director qualifications

Executive leadership, relevant industry experience

Mr. Gibbons served as a financial services executive and has extensive experience in banking, finance, risk management, client management and financial regulation.

Public company board experience

Mr. Gibbons has served as a director of Ally Financial, Inc. since 2023.

To learn more about us, see the full Board of Directors.