Tony L. Wong

Tony Wong has served as Senior Managing Director and Co-Head of Investments since 2023. Alongside Stephanie Butcher, in this role Mr. Wong is responsible for leveraging our global investment platform, overseeing investment performance and quality across our six global investment teams as well as ensuring connectivity between the Investments organizations.

Mr. Wong continues as Head of Fixed Income Investments, responsible for the investment process, performance, strategic direction and enterprise oversight of Invesco Fixed Income’s global organization.

Mr. Wong joined Invesco in 1996 and has served in various increasingly senior investment roles within the fixed income organization. At a corporate level, he provides oversight and risk management support for various enterprise level activities. Mr. Wong is a member of our Enterprise Risk Management Committee, Liquidity Risk Management Committee and Co-head of the Global Investor Forum.

Mr. Wong currently serves on the Board of Trustees of Children's Healthcare of Atlanta and is a member of the Executive Board for the Cox School of Business at Southern Methodist University.

Mr. Wong earned a B.A. degree in history and a B.B.A. from Southern Methodist University and an M.B.A. from the University of St. Thomas in Houston.