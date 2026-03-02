William F. Glavin, Jr. has served as a non-executive director of our company since 2019 and is Chair of the Compensation Committee as well as a member the Audit Committee and Nomination and Corporate Governance Committee.

Mr. Glavin served as Vice Chairman of MM Asset Management Holding LLC from 2015 until his retirement in 2017. Previously, Mr. Glavin served as Chair of OppenheimerFunds Inc. (“OppenheimerFunds”), from 2009 to 2015, as Chief Executive Officer from 2009 to 2014, and as President from 2009 to 2013. Prior to joining OppenheimerFunds, Mr. Glavin held several senior executive positions at MassMutual Financial Group, including Co-Chief Operating Officer from 2007 to 2008 and Executive Vice President, U.S. Insurance Group from 2006 to 2008. He served as President and Chief Executive Officer of Babson Capital Management LLC (“Babson”), now known as Barings, LLC, a wholly owned indirect subsidiary of MassMutual, from 2005 to 2006, and Chief Operating Officer of Babson from 2003 to 2005. Prior to joining MassMutual, Mr. Glavin was President and Chief Operating Officer of Scudder Investments from 2000 to 2003. Mr. Glavin held senior positions at the Dreyfus Corporation, the Boston Company, State Street Bank and Trust Company, and Procter & Gamble. Mr. Glavin earned a B.A. from the College of the Holy Cross.

Director qualifications

Executive leadership, relevant industry experience

Mr. Glavin served five years as Chief Executive Officer of OppenheimerFunds and has over 20 years of experience in the asset-management industry.

Global business experience

Mr. Glavin’s experience as an executive of OppenheimerFunds and MassMutual has provided him with a global perspective that benefits our Board and our Management.

Public company board experience

Mr. Glavin serves as a member of the Board of Directors of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (compensation and nominating and corporate governance committees).

