Hemant Baijal is Head of Macro Alpha and Co-Head of Emerging Markets Debt at Invesco. In this role, he is the Lead Portfolio Manager on the Global Strategic Income - Multi-Sector Income and International Bond strategies and Co-Portfolio Manager on the Emerging Markets Local Bond and Emerging Markets Flexible Bond strategies.

Mr. Baijal joined Invesco when the firm combined with OppenheimerFunds in 2019, having joined OppenheimerFunds in 2011. Prior to joining the firm, Mr. Baijal co-founded Six Seasons Global Asset Management, where he served as partner and portfolio manager with a focus on fixed income macro strategies. Before his role at Six Seasons, he was a partner and portfolio manager at Aravali Partners, LLC., where he focused on absolute return and interest rate hedging strategies. Previously, Mr. Baijal was a partner and portfolio manager at Havell Capital Management, LLC., where he focused on fixed income macro and relative value strategies. Earlier in his career, he was a senior portfolio manager for international, global, and multi-sector fixed income portfolios at Neuberger Berman. Mr. Baijal has also held positions at Banca Di Roma, The First Boston Corporation, and Merrill Lynch and Co.

Mr. Baijal earned a BA degree from the University of Delhi and an MBA from Columbia University. He currently serves on the Foreign Exchange Committee at the NY Federal Reserve, an industry group providing leadership to the global foreign exchange market. In addition, he is a frequent speaker at sell-side conferences and client events of current and anticipated macro conditions in both developed and emerging markets