Patrick Garvin
Patrick joined Invesco in January 2011 and is a senior client portfolio manager for the Henley-based Asian & Emerging Market Equity team, responsible for representing the team’s investment strategies to investors.
He started his career in 2002 with ABN AMRO, initially within their graduate programme, before becoming a marketing analyst for the Pharmaceutical and Biotech research team. He later joined E*Trade Financial and Knight Capital as a sales-trader.
Patrick holds a BA in History from Trinity College, Dublin and an MSc in International Management (Middle East and North Africa) from SOAS University of London.
Job title: Senior Client Portfolio Manager
In group: 13 years
Experience: 21 years
Location: Henley-on-Thames
Team: Asian and Emerging Market Equities