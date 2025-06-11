Raymond Ma joined Invesco as CIO, Hong Kong & China in 2023. Prior to Invesco, Raymond spent 15 years at Fidelity in Hong Kong where he was the Key China Portfolio Manager.

Raymond successfully managed and grew several of Fidelity’s flagship China and Greater China funds including pension funds. Prior to Fidelity, Raymond worked at BNP Paribas Peregrine in Shanghai covering the consumer sector. He served as an instructor at Fudan University before joining BNP.

Raymond is an early mover in ESG investing. He founded Green Renaissance Capital, which focuses on green energy investing aligned with China’s carbon net zero strategy. He was formerly a council member on the China Alliance of Social Value Investment (CASVI) as well as an overseas consultant for Susallwave, two leading ESG analysis organizations in China.

Raymond holds a Bachelors and Master’s in Law from the Fudan University, China.