Regulatory complaints data
At Invesco we strive to provide you with excellent service and we welcome any comments, be they positive or negative, as to how we might improve.
If you have any such comments please call us on 0800 085 8677 or write to:
Head of Client Services at Invesco Administration Centre,
PO Box 586,
Darlington,
DL1 9BE, UK.
If you choose to make a complaint we will treat it seriously, investigate it thoroughly and commit to treating you fairly and reasonably.
Below is our Complaints Report for the period from 1 July 2024 to 31 December 2024. This data is published in accordance with the Financial Conduct Authority regulations.
Complaints publication report
Firm name: Invesco Fund Managers Limited
Group: Invesco Limited
Period covered: 1 July 2024 to 31 December 2024
Trading name: Invesco
|Product grouping
|Investments
|Number of complaints opened per 1000 client accounts
|2.94
|Number of complaints opened
|544
|Number of complaints closed
|573
|Percentage closed within 3 days
|1.92%
|Percentage closed after 3 days but within 8 weeks
|96.68%
|Percentage upheld
|61.43%
|Main cause of complaints opened
|Other General Admin/ Customer Service
In order to add some context to these numbers we provide further data below regarding the size of Invesco Fund Managers Limited’s business.
Assets under management (private clients): £4.97 bn
Total assets under management: £24.32 bn
Number of client accounts: 184,888
Number of clients: 167,825
All data sourced from Invesco Fund Managers Limited as at 31 December 2024.