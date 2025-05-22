Fixed income

Emerging Markets Local Debt

Our Emerging Markets Local Debt specialists sit within our Global Debt team offering local expertise within a broad, global lens to provide our clients with a diversified investment approach. Our strategy is anchored by our macroeconomic framework, and we target income generation and long-term growth for investors.

View our featured fund
Aerial view of cargo ship in dock

$6bn

The team manages USD 6 billion across its global platform, including USD 2.5 billion in emerging market local currency funds.

20 years

Managing emerging market debt portfolios.

80 countries

We cover more than 80 countries and integrate ESG into the investment processes of each of our strategies.

What is emerging market debt?

Emerging market debt is the fixed income debt that is issued by countries with developing economies as well as by corporations within those nations. It includes local and hard currency. Since countries can be at different stages in the economic cycle, interest rates and returns can be uncorrelated to those in developed markets.

A top-down global macroeconomic approach

We cover more than 80 countries and integrate ESG into the investment processes of each of our strategies, using a qualitative and quantitative framework. We don’t view markets or regions in isolation, instead we use a top-down global macro analysis to see how developed and EM economies are linked to help identify risks for a portfolio. By investing in emerging market debt our clients can benefit from diversification in their fixed income strategy and yield enhancement.

City at dusk with road

Emerging market local debt (EMLD) spotlight

Drawing on Invesco’s comprehensive suite of expertise, we offer a monthly outlook piece. Covering market commentary, country insights and macroeconomic insights. 

Find out more in our monthly report

Transcript

City at dusk with road

Incorporating ESG

We believe that the integration of ESG into sovereign investing needs to incorporate an assessment of a government’s policy intentions. We make efforts to integrate ESG factors at all steps of the investment process and portfolio construction. We believe countries with good government quality and a strong pro-investment policy mindset are inherently beneficial to long-term sustainability. This has an enduring positive environmental and social impact on the wellbeing of these country’s citizens.

Discover more

Transcript

success failure

Sign up to receive more on the fixed income topics

Receive insights and ideas on the themes, strategies and products of most interest to you.

Sign up to receive more on the fixed income topics
Please make a selection.

When you interact with us, we may collect information about you which constitutes personal data under applicable laws and regulations. Our privacy notice explains how we use and protect your personal data.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Related insights

  • Alternatives
    Alternative%20opportunities%20outlook%20
    Alternatives

    Alternative opportunities: Outlook for private credit, private equity, real assets, and hedge funds

    By Invesco

    Get an in-depth Q2 report from our alternatives experts including their outlook, positioning, and insight on valuations, fundamentals, and trends.

    22 May 2025
  • ETF
    aeroview%20of%20train%20trail
    ETF

    A proven, systematic approach to active investing

    By Chris Mellor, Erhard Radatz

    Find out what objectives a systematic active approach might aim to achieve and how an equity ETF using this strategy fits in between pure passive and traditional active management.

    22 May 2025
  • ETC
    European%20ETF%20Snapshot
    ETC

    European ETF investors show resilience amid April’s market volatility

    By Invesco

    April saw European ETF investors add US$18.2bn of net new assets. Read the latest to find out more.

    22 May 2025
  • ETF
    3d%20barchart%20graphic
    ETF

    Nasdaq-100: A gauge of the modern economy

    By Invesco

    Why has the Nasdaq-100 historically outperformed over the past 15 years? Read the latest on this innovative index.

    21 May 2025
  • Weekly Market Compass
    Woman%20looks%20out%20to%20field%20with%20sunlight%20peaking%20through%20rain%20clouds.
    Weekly Market Compass

    Weaker consumer confidence dampens a good week for stocks

    By Invesco Global Market Strategy Office

    Good news on many fronts helped buoy stock markets and lessen inflation risks even if consumers aren't feeling positive.

    19 May 2025

FAQs

Emerging market debt is the fixed income debt that is issued by countries with developing economies as well as by corporations within those nations. It includes local and hard currency. 

Broad fixed income markets have declined in 2022. Emerging market (EM) debt has suffered one of its largest selloffs since the 1990s, even though bottom-up fundamentals are relatively sound. However, we believe the emerging market offers a long-term optimistic outlook for investors.  

Local currency bonds are debt securities issued by sovereigns or corporates in their local currency. The return drivers come from local yields, capital appreciation (changes in yield curve or credit standing) and FX. Since countries can be at different stages in the economic cycle, interest rates and returns can be uncorrelated to those in developed markets. Given continued growth, local currency bonds tend to be more liquid than hard currency bonds and the list of markets with investible/liquid local bond markets that are accessible to foreign investors, continues to increase.

Hard currency bonds are debt securities issued by sovereigns or corporates in other currencies – usually in a developed market currency, such as the USD or euro. Many low income, weaker developing countries, “frontier markets” are incented to issue in hard currency to attract foreign investment (perceived as less risky if issued as a USD or euro asset) versus issuing in their local currency.

You can invest in emerging market debt by either investing in actively managed mutual funds or exchange traded funds (ETFs). Invesco offers a broad range of actively managed funds and ETFs. 

The integration of ESG into investment practice is rapidly evolving for fixed income investors. There is growing regulatory interest and market demand for sustainable investments. In addition to a growing preference for some investors.

The return drivers come from local yields, capital appreciation (changes in yield curve or credit standing) and forex (FX).

  • Investment risks

    For complete information on risks, refer to the legal documents.

    The value of investments and any income will fluctuate (this may partly be the result of exchange-rate fluctuations) and investors may not get back the full amount invested. Debt instruments are exposed to credit risk which is the ability of the borrower to repay the interest and capital on the redemption date. Changes in interest rates will result in fluctuations in the value of the fund. The fund uses derivatives (complex instruments) for investment purposes, which may result in the fund being significantly leveraged and may result in large fluctuations in the value of the fund. As a large portion of the fund is invested in less developed countries, you should be prepared to accept significantly large fluctuations in the value of the fund. The fund may invest in certain securities listed in China which can involve significant regulatory constraints that may affect the liquidity and/or the investment performance of the fund. Investments in debt instruments which are of lower credit quality may result in large fluctuations in the value of the fund. The fund may invest in distressed securities which carry a significant risk of capital loss.

    Important information

    Data as at July 29 2024, unless otherwise stated. This is marketing material and not intended as a recommendation to buy or sell any particular asset class, security or strategy. Regulatory requirements that require impartiality of investment/investment strategy recommendations are therefore not applicable nor are any prohibitions to trade before publication.

    Where individuals or the business have expressed opinions, they are based on current market conditions, they may differ from those of other investment professionals and are subject to change without notice.

    For information on our funds and the relevant risks, refer to the Key Information Documents/Key Investor Information Documents (local languages) and Prospectus (English, French, German, Spanish, Italian), and the financial reports, available from www.invesco.eu. A summary of investor rights is available in English from www.invescomanagementcompany.lu. The management company may terminate marketing arrangements. Not all share classes of this fund may be available for public sale in all jurisdictions and not all share classes are the same nor do they necessarily suit every investor. The investment concerns the acquisition of units in an actively managed fund and not in a given underlying asset.

    Any investment decision should take into account all the characteristics of the fund as described in the legal documents. For sustainability related aspects, please refer to www.invescomanagementcompany.lu

    EMEA3746646/2024