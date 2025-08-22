As fiduciaries, we incorporate ESG factors into the investment process, because we believe it is an important risk management tool in emerging markets.

To better understand ESG factors, we employ a qualitative and quantitative framework, carry out research trips, and engage directly with local experts. These include policymakers, senior government officials, central bank representatives, state administrators, politicians, non-governmental organisations, and private sector representatives.

Position sizing is adjusted taking ESG factors into consideration, assuming financial metrics and valuations support the stated investment thesis.

ESG risks are also considered and actively managed, and the fund is classified as Article 8 under the Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation (SFDR).

Access the Invesco Emerging Markets Local Debt Fund product page to view KIDs/KIIDs and factsheets. The investment concerns the acquisition of units in an actively managed fund and not in a given underlying asset.

Any investment decision should take into account all the characteristics of the fund as described in the legal documents. For sustainability related aspects, please refer to https://www.invescomanagementcompany.lu.