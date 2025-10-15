Invesco Global Total Return Bond Fund

"The mandate we have in this fund really allows us to align risk with reward across a range of market environments."
Julian Eberhardt, Fund manager
This flexible bond fund invests without sector, regional or asset class constraints, adapting its asset allocation to reflect changing market conditions.Why this fund?
Government and better-quality corporate bonds still offer a relatively attractive yield, despite having declined as interest rates have begun to be cut. With credit spreads, the additional yield over government bonds remaining low, we believe the backdrop remains supportive without needing to take on too much credit risk. The flexibility the fund has will allow the manager to reshape the fund as opportunities arise.
The fund’s investment objective is to maximise total return, primarily through investment in a flexible allocation of debt securities and cash. We are free from benchmark constraints, and can actively allocate to corporate bonds, government debt, high yield bonds and cash across fixed income markets globally. The fund’s flexible strategy is characteristic of our philosophy as an investment team: we only invest when we believe the return potential is sufficient to compensate for the risk. We look to deliver strong performance across a range of market environments.
By taking a flexible approach to duration, we believe we can reduce the impact of rate hikes on portfolio performance and volatility. Meanwhile, when we think rates look attractive, we aim to take advantage of the returns on offer. The managers can reduce duration risk by allocating up to 100% to cash and near cash. They can also have up to 20% exposure to foreign currency risk.
Our time-tested approach is based on fundamental analysis, with a strong emphasis on valuation. Our 40+ team members have extensive industry experience and have been successfully managing bond funds for 25+ years. Launched in 2010, this fund has navigated a wide range of market environments.
Julien Eberhardt and Asad Bhatti are responsible for managing the fund, supported by the rest of Invesco’s Fixed Income Team. Together, Julien and Asad have a combined 40+ years of industry experience.
Diversification – Bonds have played an essential role in diversifying investor portfolios and helping to mitigate portfolio losses during periods of negative equity returns.
Income generation – bonds provide a fixed amount of income at regular intervals in the form of coupon payments.
Total return refers to interest, capital gains, dividends, and distributions realized over a given period of time. Investors more concerned with the total return will likely choose to focus on portfolio growth as opposed to the income generating aspect of a security, such as dividends, interest or coupons.
Duration measures the sensitivity of a bond to changes in interest rates. Time to maturity and a bond’s coupon rate are two factors that affect a bond’s duration. Generally, the higher a bond’s duration is, the more its price will increase when interest rates fall and vice-versa. A fixed-income portfolio’s duration is computed as the weighted average of individual bond durations held in the portfolio – portfolio duration can therefore be actively managed by fund managers to reduce or increase portfolio risk as they see fit.
