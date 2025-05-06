Investment strategies deep dive: Advanced insights for wealth building

Invesco Global Active ESG Equity UCITS ETF Acc
The ETF aims for superior long-term returns by investing in global equities that meet ESG criteria.
Advanced investment strategies can help you build wealth and further fine-tune your portfolio for your financial goals.
Explore our case study on active ETFs and discover how factor investing can be used to target more specific opportunities.
Investor decisions can be swayed by psychological biases such as loss aversion and overconfidence.
Advanced investment strategies can help you fine-tune your portfolio for your financial goals. We take a deeper dive into advanced concepts and examine how strategic decision-making can be used to build wealth.
In this article, we explore advanced techniques like factor investing and behavioural finance.
Read our case study on active exchange traded funds (ETFs) and discover how factor investing can target more specific investment opportunities and may help improve portfolio outcomes.
Advanced investment concepts can give you a deeper understanding of your portfolio. Looking at a portfolio’s factor exposures can give more insight into what’s driving your returns. And some advanced strategies use factor investing to target more specific opportunities.
Factor investing involves focusing on stocks based on specific attributes to potentially boost performance, improve diversification, and more. Examples of factors include:
Let’s take a deeper dive into how an active ETF (exchange-traded fund) might use this approach.
In this type of ETF, the investment fund is actively managed by a portfolio manager. The aim is to buy stocks or bonds that outperform a benchmark.
Portfolio managers can adjust positions depending on their investment objectives and the market cycle.
The costs are lower than a traditional fund. However, they are viewed as riskier than a passive ETF because the performance of the fund is based on investment decisions. Fees are higher than passive ETFs. There’s also a possibility the decisions could lead to the fund underperforming the index.
Let’s look at a case study of how an active ETF could work, with the Invesco Global Active ESG Equity UCITS ETF.
This ETF aims to achieve a long-term return in excess of the benchmark, the MSCI World Index, by investing in an actively managed portfolio of global equities that meets a defined set of environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria.
The team that manages the portfolio uses a quantitative model to select stocks based on factors like value, quality, and momentum. The fund's holdings are then rebalanced monthly to ensure they align with the desired investment strategy.
This example is for informational purposes only and this is not financial advice. Past performance is not necessarily an indicator of future performance and an index, stock, or bond can go down as well as up.
Please see the risk warnings below about the Invesco Global Active ESG Equity UCITS ETF1. Any investment decision should take into account all the characteristics of the fund as described in the legal documents. For sustainability related aspects, please refer to www.invescomanagementcompany.ie/dub-manco.
There are also other advanced strategies that investors can explore for deeper portfolio insights. For example, instead of simply looking at how much an investment has gained, exploring risk- adjusted returns can help you evaluate the profit of your investment relative to the risk taken. This can be assessed through metrics like the Sharpe Ratio and Sortino Ratio.
In addition to understanding your portfolio better, it’s also important to understand financial behaviours.
Investors‘ decisions can be swayed by psychological biases such as loss aversion and overconfidence. A disciplined approach can help you stick to your plan and not let your decisions be dictated by emotions during volatile markets.
Collectively, positive or negative sentiment, which is the overall mood investors have towards a stock or sector, can impact market movements. Market sentiment indicators can help assess whether there’s a potential investment opportunity — for example, if sentiment is causing an investment to be undervalued. On the flip side, positive sentiment can occur if investors feel confident about the future of a potential stock.
It’s also important to be strategic about your asset allocation. Opportunities can be found by balancing long-term allocations with tactical adjustments that capture short-term breaks in the market.
This might involve investing in specific sectors or asset classes that are expected to perform well in the near term.
You can optimise your strategy through advanced asset allocation techniques. This includes having a dynamic asset allocation, where positions are adjusted based on market conditions and economic cycles.
For example, a portfolio might be adjusted to stocks that perform well during economic expansions.
You can globally diversify your portfolio by incorporating international equities, bonds, and emerging markets. There are also alternative investments like real estate, private equity, and hedge funds, that offer unique opportunities in the market.
If you’re after more information, professional financial advisors can help you create a plan and stick to it. There’s always financial planning software and apps that can help you develop your strategy.
And of course, research tools are available for analysing markets and trends, while books, courses, and expert advice are other useful resources.
Advanced investment strategies could provide a pathway to achieving even the most ambitious financial goals. By applying these insights and continually refining your approach, you’ll be well-equipped to navigate any market environment.
