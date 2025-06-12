Is ChiNext 50 the new Nasdaq-100?

However, as the chart shows, there are some notable differences. One standout is ChiNext 50’s higher weightings to Industrials. This highlights the importance of trends like industrial automation, electric vehicles and renewable energy in China’s new economy. ChiNext 50 also has a higher weighting in Healthcare, reflecting China’s growing leadership in areas like medical devices and vaccine development. By contrast, Nasdaq-100 is more concentrated in the technology sector – no real surprise given the domination of established tech giants like Alphabet, Microsoft and Apple and the recent rally in AI stocks like Nvidia. ChiNext 50’s largest stocks are arguably more diverse, with the current top three constituents including EV battery maker CATL, medical device maker Mindray and online financial data provider EastMoney.

The two indices provide an interesting picture of variations in regional growth drivers between China and the US, including government strategic priorities. However, another common feature is R&D spend, often regarded as an important driver of innovation and economic growth. The average R&D spend of companies in both indices is many times the average in broader regional indices like the S&P 500 or CSI 300.

A generational divide

Something we can’t ignore is age. The Nasdaq-100 is over 40 years old (a millennial!) and is clearly a large cap opportunity. Meanwhile, ChiNext 50 is a youthful 11-year old with a high proportion of mid cap stocks and an average market cap of around $10 billion (compared to around $250 billion in the Nasdaq-100). Can the history of Nasdaq-100 tell us anything about the future of ChiNext 50?

Since its inception in 1985, the Nasdaq-100 has outperformed the S&P 500, albeit with higher volatility and a “restart” after the burst of the dot.com bubble in 2000. In the past decade, it has continued to outperform and shown significantly higher earnings growth than the wider US equity market.

Can we expect a similar story for ChiNext 50? So far, the Chinese index has had a slightly erratic start, significantly outperforming the CSI 300 over some time periods but slightly underperforming it since its inception. However, a P/E ratio of 28 and strong consensus earnings growth estimates for 2025 and 20263 suggest potential for improving valuations. The rapid evolution of the Chinese economy – underpinned by structural reforms, policy support and ambitious strategies for many growth sectors – also can’t be ignored.