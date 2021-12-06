Japanese equities outlook

2021 has been rather eventful for Japan. The Year of the Ox started on a strong note, with the Japanese stock market reaching a 30-year high. However, delays in reopening the economy, combined with concerns over the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games, weighed on the stock market during the summer.

Autumn saw the unexpected arrival of a new prime minister, Fumio Kishida. He defied initial expectations to lead the ruling Liberal Democratic Party to a comfortable majority in the general election, securing political stability within Japan. The domestic equity market responded positively to this news.

With the cloud of macro and political uncertainties now broadly dispersing, we believe Japanese equities will catch up with their global peers in 2022. However, we believe there are other reasons to be more optimistic about Japan right now.

There has been a significant increase in the uptake of Covid-19 vaccines, as well as a decline in new cases. This has led to a gradual reopening of the economy, which should unleash domestic consumer spending. Prime Minister Kishida has made it his priority to reboot the economy, and this year’s stimulus package of several tens of trillions of yen should be a tailwind for the domestic economy. If the prime minister succeeds, his reward may come in the form of another victory in the Upper House election next summer.

Japan should benefit from a post-pandemic resumption in capital expenditure plans globally, given its relatively large exposure to the capital goods sector. We maintain our constructive view on capital investment from a mid- to long-term perspective. The pandemic has sped up digitalisation and automation shifts, and in our view, this should translate to sustained earnings growth - especially among leading factory automation names in Japan.

There’s also the intensifying rivalry between the US and China, with the latter having called for a reconfiguration of the global supply chain system for years. The recent disruptions triggered by the pandemic are forcing manufacturers to rethink supply chains, and this is likely going to be a longer-term trend.

In addition, environmental issues, such as climate change, remain mainstream policies. Environment-related investments and innovations are key areas where both governments and the corporate sector are likely to spend money in the future.

Corporate governance reform remains another secular trend in Japan. The Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) is set to reorganise its market segments in April 2022. It sets a higher governance standard for companies that want to be listed on the ‘Prime Market’, which will replace the TSE 1st Section, with the aim of attracting more investors looking for companies with sound governance and sufficient liquidity.

Japanese management has strong reputational incentives for their companies to be listed in TSE 1st Section, and will therefore strive to meet the Prime Market requirements. To be listed within the Prime Market, a company must ensure that independent directors must make up at least a third of a company’s board members. Back in 2015, only 12% of companies would have fulfilled this requirement. However, at this year’s annual general meeting, over 70% of TSE 1st Section companies could tick this box.

Changes are also being made to strategic shareholdings, whereby companies hold minority shares in other companies for the sake of business relations. The Prime Market requirement sets a minimum threshold of a free-float ratio of 35%, where strategic holdings are excluded from the count. An increase in extraordinary gains on securities sales shows progress in unwinding strategic shareholdings (Figure 1).