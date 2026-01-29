On 29th January 2026, Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited (BIPS) announced an offer to allow existing and new investors to access the investment trust at a 0.75% premium to NAV, representing a reduction to its current premium. This premium currently stands at 1.46%, with a 12-month average of 1.48%, reflecting ongoing demand for the investment trust.

BIPS is a high-yield bond investment trust notable for its consistent dividends delivered over several years, which has provided investors with dependable income – not just in terms of its 7.2%1 yield, but in real income, with the Board committed to providing investors with a dividend of 12.25p per share2. This consistency has seen BIPS pay out at least 10p per share every year for the last decade.

To read the most recent Fund Insight article on BIPS, released by Winterfloods Research please click here.

For investors seeking high-yield fixed income exposure, the BIPS offer presents an opportunity for new or existing shareholders to purchase shares at a modest premium to NAV.

If you’re an existing holder of BIPS, your investment platform will communicate the offer to you. Or alternatively, search Invesco Bond Income Plus (BIPS) on any major platform to find out more.

The offer is expected to close at 2:00pm on 12th February 2026.

For further information, see below: Read the Retail Offer Announcement

If investors are unsure if this product is suitable for them, they should seek advice from a financial adviser.

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