Spotlight on Labour’s Pension Schemes Bill

8 August 2024
Michael O'Shea
Director, Government Relations and Public Policy
Georgina Taylor
Head of Client Investment Solutions, EMEA
Mary Cahani
Head of UK DC Distribution
The Pension Schemes Bill will aim to enhance pension investment and stimulate economic growth. Notable elements of the proposed Bill include facilitating the automatic consolidation of small Defined Contribution (DC) pension pots, establishing a value-for-money framework for trust-based DC schemes, and mandating trustees of occupational DC schemes to offer retirement-income solutions to members. The overarching objective is to enhance the outcomes for members.

In the brochure below, we will be discussing the Bill with two of our experts – Georgina Taylor, Head of Multi-Asset Strategies UK, and Michael O’Shea, Director, Government Relations and Public Policy – to understand what the Bill means from a policy perspective and explore how these policies can be translated into investment objectives to improve member outcomes.

