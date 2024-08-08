Spotlight on Labour’s Pension Schemes Bill

Markets and Economy Inside the markets | Helping you guide clients
Looking at market trends, political developments, the macroeconomic landscape and the impact it has on market volatility, stay ahead with expert commentary.
The Pension Schemes Bill will aim to enhance pension investment and stimulate economic growth. Notable elements of the proposed Bill include facilitating the automatic consolidation of small Defined Contribution (DC) pension pots, establishing a value-for-money framework for trust-based DC schemes, and mandating trustees of occupational DC schemes to offer retirement-income solutions to members. The overarching objective is to enhance the outcomes for members.
In the brochure below, we will be discussing the Bill with two of our experts – Georgina Taylor, Head of Multi-Asset Strategies UK, and Michael O’Shea, Director, Government Relations and Public Policy – to understand what the Bill means from a policy perspective and explore how these policies can be translated into investment objectives to improve member outcomes.
Looking at market trends, political developments, the macroeconomic landscape and the impact it has on market volatility, stay ahead with expert commentary.
In this regular piece, Ben Gutteridge recaps the key headlines from the previous quarter and highlight any short-term impact they’ve had on investment performance.
The 4-Life framework helps put in place a robust retirement plan that explicitly addresses the risks people are increasingly facing as they seek to take control of their retirement path. Find out more.
Please help us get you to the page you requested by following the steps below.