Three compelling reasons to consider S&P 500 Equal Weight

The equal weight version of the S&P 500 index outperformed the standard, market-cap weighted index by an average of 1.05% annually, until 2023i. Since then, however, the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index has underperformed, as the returns of the Magnificent Seven (“Mag7”) stocks have overshadowed the rest of the index. Many of today’s investors may wish to consider gaining exposure to the S&P 500 Equal Weight index because of three factors: high concentration, stretched valuations and mean reversion of excess returns.

High concentration

At the end of Q3 2024, 35% of the weight in the S&P 500 was in just 10 companies, and this handful of companies contributed to over half the S&P 500’s volatility (see Fig.1). This is the highest concentration level in the S&P 500 since the late ‘70s, and many of these highly volatile names sit in similar industries, leading to higher pairwise correlation in the top 10 names than the broader index. This further exacerbates the S&P 500’s concentration problem.