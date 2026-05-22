Myriam Madden was appointed as a Director of the Invesco Asia Dragon Trust plc, on 4 November 2021. Myriam is a non-executive Director of the Office of Gas and Electricity Markets (‘Ofgem’) and Golden Charter Trust Ltd. She is also an advisory board member of the business school of University College Cork. She has operated at board level across a range of regulated sectors, following a successful international and multi-sectoral career as a finance executive leading transformation programmes. A qualified chartered accountant, Myriam was a board member of the International Ethics Standards Board for Accountants, the International Federation of Accountants and the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants. She was also global President and Chairman of CIMA and was included in the 2018 Cranfield University’s 100 Women to Watch. She is Chair of the Audit Committee.