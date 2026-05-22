Vanessa Donegan was appointed as a Director of the Invesco Asia Dragon Trust plc, on 17 October 2019. Vanessa is the Senior Independent Director of Fidelity China Special Situations plc and of JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust plc, a non-executive Director of Herald Investment Management Ltd. and of State Street Global Advisors Luxembourg SICAV. She has 37 years of fund management experience investing institutional and retail portfolios in Asian stock markets, including single country China and India funds. She was Head of the Asia Pacific desk at Threadneedle Investments and then Head of Asia Pacific Equities, EMEA region at Columbia Threadneedle for a combined total of 21 years. She has extensive experience of marketing funds to retail and institutional clients across the globe. She is the Senior Independent Director and Chair of the Remuneration Committee.