How to invest in Invesco offshore funds
Invesco's offshore funds can be invested in directly or via third party distributors.
Application materials, guides and FAQs are noted below to help you when investing with Invesco.
When making an investment, investors must confirm that that they have been provided with the most recent fund and share class specific Key Investor Information Document(s) available on each offshore fund product page.
Offshore fund application materials
For information on our funds and the relevant risks, refer to the Key Investor Information Documents, Prospectus and the financial reports, available on each offshore fund product page.
Offshore fund FAQs
Dealing is possible in the following currencies:
- US Dollar (USD)
- Sterling (GBP)
- Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
- Euro (EUR)
- Japanese Yen (JPY)
Minimum investment levels vary dependent on the share class in question.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|HKD
|JPY
|A
|1,500
|1,000
|1,000
|10,000
|120,000
|B
|1,500
|1,000
|1,000
|10,000
|120,000
|C
|250,000
|200,000
|150,000
|2,000,000
|20,000,000
|D
|650
|500
|400
|4,000
|40,000
|E
|6,500,000
|5,000,000
|4,000,000
|4,000,000
|4,000,000
The dealing cut-off point and valuation point are 12 noon (Irish time) on each business day.
When investing in Invesco offshore funds, there is a one-off entry charge. Ongoing charges will also apply each year. These charges vary by fund and share class.
For more details of the charges for each of our offshore funds, refer to the share class-specific Key Investor Information Documents, available on each offshore fund product page.
Income distributions will be paid directly into the investor's bank or building society account. Cheque payment is no longer available. Therefore, unless previously provided, distribution payments will be held until bank details are provided.
Income distributions for each fund will only be paid if they total US$50 or more at the income payment date. All income distributions below US$50 will automatically be used to purchase further shares of the same class.
Investments can be topped up by sending us a signed written instruction or by calling us. In all cases, confirmation that the investor has been provided with the most recent fund and share class specific Key Investor Information Document(s) - available on each offshore fund product page is required.
Contact us using the 'Offshore funds contact details' on this page.
Top ups can only be made once the account is open and the initial application for shares has been accepted.
All funds have an initial charge of up to 5% for "A" and "C" shares and up to 3% for "E" shares, except for the Reserve Funds, which have no initial charge.
Applications must include the following information:
- Full name and shareholder account number
- The name of the fund, and share class, to be bought
- The amount of cash to be invested, or the number of shares to be bought, for each share class
- The currency in which the investment will be made. We accept payment in USD, GBP, HKD, EUR or JPY
- A non-US person declaration, if not previously supplied
- The fund code (SEDOL, ISIN, CUSIP), if known
Please be aware of the minimum initial subscription amount required for each share class.
Payment can be made by Electronic Funds Transfer (ETF).
- Transfers should be drawn from a bank account in the investor's name.
- The currency should be selected for the payment, quoting the Invesco client account number and full contract reference (if known). Otherwise, please provide us with the investor's full name in the reference text. Payment made without quoting the Invesco client account number and contract reference or the investor's full name details may be rejected at our discretion.
Switches can be made by returning the completed Switch Order Pro Forma Dealing Instruction.
This can either be posted or faxed to us. Please see the contact details on this page.
Switches are only possible into the same share class of another fund.
When switching into alternative applicable funds, there can be a switching charge of up to 1%.
Offshore fund contact details
We will record telephone calls to our dealing line and other calls may also be recorded.
Post
Invesco Transfer Agency
The Bank of New York SA/NV,
Luxembourg branch
BP 648
L-2016 Luxembourg
Investing in other product ranges?
General information about investing and details for making investments into other Invesco product ranges: