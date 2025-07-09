Investments can be topped up by sending us a signed written instruction or by calling us. In all cases, confirmation that the investor has been provided with the most recent fund and share class specific Key Investor Information Document(s) - available on each offshore fund product page is required.



Contact us using the 'Offshore funds contact details' on this page.





Top ups can only be made once the account is open and the initial application for shares has been accepted.



All funds have an initial charge of up to 5% for "A" and "C" shares and up to 3% for "E" shares, except for the Reserve Funds, which have no initial charge.

Applications must include the following information:

Full name and shareholder account number

The name of the fund, and share class, to be bought

The amount of cash to be invested, or the number of shares to be bought, for each share class

The currency in which the investment will be made. We accept payment in USD, GBP, HKD, EUR or JPY

A non-US person declaration, if not previously supplied

The fund code (SEDOL, ISIN, CUSIP), if known

Please be aware of the minimum initial subscription amount required for each share class.

Payment can be made by Electronic Funds Transfer (ETF).