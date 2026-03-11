ICVC (including ISAs)

ISA lump sum investments

You will need to open an Invesco Stocks and Shares ISA:

- where you are investing in an Invesco Stocks and Shares ISA for the first time; or

- where you invested in an Invesco Stocks and Shares ISA prior to 6 April 2024, when you first invest after that date.

If you opened an Invesco Stocks and Shares ISA after 5 April 2024, you do not need to open a new Invesco Stocks and Shares ISA again. To make a further investment, please see ‘How do I make additional investments where I have an Invesco Stocks and Shares ISA?’ on this page.

You can open and invest in an Invesco Stocks and Shares ISA by post, by phone or Online if you already have access to our Online dealing service.





By post

· Complete Form A of our ICVC and ISA Application forms pack and send the form with a cheque made payable to 'Invesco Fund Managers Limited' to the address shown under the ‘ICVC and ISA contact details’ section on this page.

· Our acceptance of your application will be subject to us: (i) receiving a fully completed and signed application form; (ii) being able to successfully verify your identity for Anti-Money Laundering purposes; and (iii) being able to successfully verify your bank account.

· You should refer to the latest fund and share class specific Key Investor Information Document(s) or Key Information Document(s) available in the 'literature' section of fund specific pages within the products area of our website before making a decision to invest and also refer to the ICVC Supplementary Information Document (SID) and ICVC ISA Terms and Conditions before you invest.

By phone

Call us at the Invesco Administration Centre on the number shown under the ‘ICVC and ISA contact details’ section on this page.

Telephone calls may be recorded.

When calling, you should have the following details available:

Date of birth

Permanent residential address

Contact telephone numbers

National Insurance number (if applicable)

Existing account number (if applicable)

Debit card details

Bank or building society account details for any future sales proceeds and income payments (where applicable)

Where a financial adviser is to be reflected on your transaction(s), you will need to provide their name and address.

You will need to confirm that you have been provided with the latest fund and share class specific Key Investor Information Document(s) for the ICVC funds you wish to invest in, the ICVC Supplementary Information Document (SID) and our ICVC ISA Terms and Conditions before we can proceed with the investment.

You will be required to make a declaration during the telephone call in accordance with the ISA Regulations.

Our acceptance of your application will be subject to us being able to successfully verify your identity for Anti-Money Laundering purposes and being able to successfully verify your bank account.

Online

You can open an Invesco Stocks and Shares ISA online via My Invesco where: (i) you already have access to our online dealing service; (ii) you wish to invest into No Trail share classes; and (iii) you have not received a personal recommendation (i.e. advice) from a financial adviser.

ISA regular savings investments

If you wish to set up a regular investment into an ICVC fund held within an Invesco Stocks and Shares ISA, you will need to open an Invesco Stocks and Shares ISA:

- where you are investing in an Invesco Stocks and Shares ISA for the first time; or

- where you invested in an Invesco Stocks and Shares ISA prior to 6 April 2024, and subsequent to that date, you cancelled your regular payments for a full tax year, or a longer period, and now wish to reinstate regular payments.

If you opened an Invesco Stocks and Shares ISA after 5 April 2024, you do not need to open a new Invesco Stocks and Shares ISA again. To make a further investment, please see ‘How do I make an additional investment into an Invesco Stocks and Shares ISA?’ on this page.

You can make a regular payment to an ICVC fund held within an Invesco Stocks and Shares ISA by post or Online if you already have access to our Online dealing service.

By post

· To open an Invesco Stocks and Shares ISA, and set up a regular investment at the same time, complete Form A of our ICVC and ISA Application forms pack and send the form to the address shown under the ‘ICVC and ISA contact details’ section on this page.

· Our acceptance of your application will be subject to us: (i) receiving a fully completed and signed application form from you; (ii) being able to successfully verify your identity for Anti-Money Laundering purposes; and (iii) being able to successfully verify your bank account.

You should refer to the latest fund and share class specific Key Investor Information Document(s) or Key Information Document(s) available in the 'literature' section of fund specific pages within the products area of our website before making a decision to invest and also refer to the ICVC Supplementary Information Document (SID) and ICVC ISA Terms and Conditions before you invest.

Online

You can open an Invesco Stocks and Shares ISA and set up a regular investment at the same time, online via My Invesco where: (ii) you already have access to our online dealing service; (ii) you wish to invest into No Trail share classes; and (iii) you have not received a personal recommendation (i.e. advice) from a financial adviser.

Your regular payments

Your regular payments will be:

- made by Direct Debit collected on the 28th of each month*; and

- invested in accumulation shares.

We do not offer the facility to make regular payments into the Invesco Money Fund (UK).

It can take up to ten business days to set up a Direct Debit following the receipt of your instruction.

*Direct Debits will be collected on the 28th of each month. If the 28th is not a business day, then the collection will be on the next available business day. If the business day is not a dealing day, the investments will be processed at 12 noon on the next available dealing day.

For a list of expected non-dealing days, see our UK non dealing days document.