Technology

Invesco Technology Services

For remote services, service status and other information. 

Select a device below to access your desktop

Citrix Workspace Installed

Click here for Citrix Workspace

This solution provides remote access from your personal computer and requires installation of Citrix Workspace App. We recommend using the latest Chrome browser for both Windows and Mac.

It will also require you to use Invesco's multi-factor authentication service, Duo, to complete sign-in.

Learn how to request access and install Duo now.

Download for Windows: Citrix Workspace App
Download for Mac: Citrix Workspace App


Important Information:

When accessing Skype Voice and Video, you must:

  • Install Citrix HDX Software on your personal computer
  • Use either the Invesco Published Cloud Desktop or My Office PC Desktop applications.

Skype Voice and Video is not available via the Remote Desktop Connection_v2 application.

Web Browser Access

Click here for web browser access

This solution is intended for any device where Citrix Workspace App cannot be installed (e.g. public computers). Citrix session will be opened in a browser tab.

Select Use Web Brower during detection prompt. Also refer to "How to switch between Web Browser and Citrix Workspace App" in Guides & Support below.

It will require you to use Invesco's multi-factor authentication service, Duo, to complete sign-in.

Learn how request access and install Duo now.

Limited Skype | Audio is not available

Important Information:

Once you change your account setting from "Citrix Workspace App" to "Web Browser", Citrix Cloud will remember until it is changed to "Citrix Workspace".

