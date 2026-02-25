Click here for web browser access

This solution is intended for any device where Citrix Workspace App cannot be installed (e.g. public computers). Citrix session will be opened in a browser tab.

Select Use Web Brower during detection prompt. Also refer to "How to switch between Web Browser and Citrix Workspace App" in Guides & Support below.

It will require you to use Invesco's multi-factor authentication service, Duo, to complete sign-in.

Learn how request access and install Duo now.

Limited Skype | Audio is not available

Important Information:

Once you change your account setting from "Citrix Workspace App" to "Web Browser", Citrix Cloud will remember until it is changed to "Citrix Workspace".