Thought leadership Global Fixed Income Strategy Monthly Report

Invesco Fixed Income
Invesco Fixed Income
May 1, 2025
City skyline

Key takeaways

  • US growth scenarios:

    There are two possible scenarios for US growth: an orderly slowdown or a recession. 

  • Interest rate outlook:

    The US interest rate outlook has been downgraded to neutral due to increased Treasury risk premia and domestic investor demand uncertainty. 

  • Multiple factors pointing to a slowdown:

    Tariffs, fiscal and labor market policies, and global security dynamics are contributing to a slowdown. 

Get an analysis of important drivers of global fixed income markets, including macroeconomic trends, interest rates, currencies, and credit, in our monthly global strategy report.

In our April report:

  1. Global macro strategy
    After lowering our US growth projection last month, we’ve further downshifted our US growth outlook following the Trump administration’s April 2 “Liberation Day” tariff announcements. We currently see the possibility of two equally weighted scenarios, depending on how US trade policy shapes up — an orderly slowdown or a recession.
  2. Interest rate outlook
    US: We’ve have downgraded our US interest rate view to neutral. Several factors have raised the Treasury risk premium, including a potentially larger than expected budget deficit and uncertainty over the willingness of US domestic investors to buy Treasuries as foreign investors pull back on their demand.
    Europe: We’re positive on the European sovereign bond market, as the European Central Bank (ECB) is likely to continue lowering rates in anticipation of slower growth and inflation.
  3. Currency outlook
    US: We’re underweighting the US dollar against several currencies and anticipate that it will weaken further over time. We’ve upgraded our euro stance to overweight.
    Europe: We expect European Union fiscal support and expansionary German fiscal policy to result in upward growth surprises relative to expectations, creating an environment conducive to euro strength over the medium term.
Download full report Opens in a new tab

